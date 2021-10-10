I get inspiration with my husband around me –Doyin Aggrey

She is known in Nollywood as the Sexy Mama. Actress Doyin Aggrey has spent more than a decade in the movie industry, mostly the Yoruba genre. The Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State-born actress is the producer of popular movie Italian Gold, a movie on ‘fake attitude and unreal lifestyle’ of youths. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, she speaks about the movie industry, growing up and sundry issues

What made you decide on acting as a career?

I have a passion for acting. Right from my childhood, I have been acting, even in school. It’s actually a dream come true for me to be an actress.

Do you consider acting a passion or career?

Yes, it is passion first for me and when it starts paying your bills, it becomes a career.

Like I always tell people, acting is not a career you will choose simply because you see how rich and famous the practitioners are and you want to emulate their lifestyles. It doesn’t work like that, and trust me; it’s those who come into the industry with such motives that usually lament.

If you don’t have passion for acting, surviving or enduring the challenges of the industry before becoming a celebrity would be impossible.

How did you get your first role?

I was on a movie set as a location manager. Fortunately, one of the actors was not on set and I was asked if I can handle the role and I said yes. That was how it started. The rest is history today.

Which of your movies would you describe as the toughest so far?

My toughest movie so far was ‘Italian Gold’. It’s a movie produced by me, featuring Bolanle Ninalowo, Lizzy Anjorin and many others notable actors. It is the story of people living fake lifestyles on social media.

Tell us about the challenges you face as an actress?

Most of the challenges I have faced as an actress are from male movie producers who always want to take advantage of you before giving you a role in their projects. It also happens with male movie marketers.

Why do you think actresses are mostly targets of promiscuous men?

Well, it’s a two-way thing. Some men are natural perverts, who will run after anything under skirt, whether she is responsible or not. The second category is those who target ladies who dress indecently. That is why it is good to dress the way you want to be addressed.

What gives you fulfillment?

Doing a good movie and acting to my satisfaction in a movie role.

Tell us about any particular regret?

My particular regret was when I lost my dad and my two sisters the same day. Armed robbers came to our house and shot them. My dad died in my arms. It was an experience I can never forget.

What would you say is the greatest sacrifice you have made to become the person you are today?

Putting my home before my career but I’m not regretting it. It has also been easy because my husband is a very understanding person. We’ve been coping well.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what will that be?

Nothing! I am satisfied with who I am and what I’m doing.

If you were to hate one thing about yourself, what would that be?

Not performing to my utmost best in a movie role. That’s why I strive to put my best into any job, irrespective of the working condition.

What’s your greatest fear about life?

Deceitful and fake friends. I can’t stand them.

There has been a lot of story about sexual harassment in the film industry. Tell us your story?

I have not been sexually harassed because I don’t beg for movie roles. It is normal for men to make advances, and as a lady, you have the right to say no. So, it ends there.

Have you ever been asked for sex to get role? If yes, how did you handle the situation?

I have not experienced such before. The challenges I have, have to do with some male counterparts’ working mentality.

What extent can you go to interpret your role?

To the length that my audience will understand and appreciate it. Acting is make-belief.

Where do you feel the movie industry needs to improve?

We need more professionals in all departments. We also need more support from the government.

Aside from being an actress, you are also a producer. Which is your first love? Tell us about movies you have produced?

Being an actress is my first love. I have produced several movies such as, Alatoto, Omo oko, Ayalo, Karamotu, Eleja Aro and Italian gold.

As a producer, when does story hit you?

At my private moment, especially with my hubby. He’s my number one fan and critic.

If given the opportunity, what would you love to do differently in your career?

I would love to produce an evergreen movie that will last for decades, which people will always remember me for.

No doubt, you’re armed with a charming face. How do you handle male admirers?

With maturity and many of them end up being just friends.

What is the most embarrassing thing an opposite sex has ever said/done to you?

The most embarrassing thing an opposite sex has ever said to me was, I love your ass. It was really embarrassing because he said it in public.

Why do Yoruba movies have so many fetish scenes and how do you think this has affected the acceptability of the movies?

It’s the Yoruba tradition. I don’t think it has affected the acceptability in anyway. Yes, civilisation has changed a lot of things but the reality is that those traditional religions still exist. It’s our tradition. So, we can’t fully detach our movies from it.

What would you want to be remembered for?

As a good actor that has contributed positively to society.

Your advice to would-be entertainers.

To be upright and dedicated to their chosen career. Also, to be a good role models in the society.

Who is a successful actress?

A good role model that impacts positive knowledge to the society at large.

Who would you say influenced your growing up most; your mum or dad and how?

It is my mother. I’m quite close to her, and many of the philosophies that are working for me today were learnt from her. She would tell me to always believe in myself and never be intimidated by others’ successes. She also made me understand that contentment is the key to happiness.

Briefly tell us about your background, growing up days?

My name is Adedoyin Kafilat Aggrey. I was born in the 1970s in Lagos. We are four children in my family and I am the second child.

I am an indigene of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, Nigeria. I attended Ogba primary and secondary school and Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye.

