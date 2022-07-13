Sports

I give sports, youth same attention – Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has stated that his administration will continue to pay attention of the affairs of the country’s youth in equal measure as it gives to sports in Nigeria. Since the start of his tenure, Sunday Dare has initiated several programmes and schemes to support the dreams and aspirations of youth in Nigeria, recognising that the youth remains the livewire of the country. Dare said: “when I assumed office, I realized that there was a gap that needed to be filled in the level of attention given to the youth in relation to sports. We had to develop a template for youth development and we swung into action.” “We secured funds in the tune of N75 billion with approval from the Federal Government for the disbursement of N25 billion per year for the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). Over 3,000 youth across the country have benefitted from this scheme and disbursement is still ongoing and it is all in a bid to help provide an entrepreneurship base for our young, vibrant population. The concept behind the building of an entrepreneurial spirit was to facilitate economic prosperity amongst that age bracket.”

 

