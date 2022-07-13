I give sports, youth same attention – Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has stated that his administration will continue to pay attention of the affairs of the country’s youth in equal measure as it gives to sports in Nigeria. Since the start of his tenure, Sunday Dare has initiated several programmes and schemes to support the dreams and aspirations of youth in Nigeria, recognising that the youth remains the livewire of the country. Dare said: “when I assumed office, I realized that there was a gap that needed to be filled in the level of attention given to the youth in relation to sports. We had to develop a template for youth development and we swung into action.” “We secured funds in the tune of N75 billion with approval from the Federal Government for the disbursement of N25 billion per year for the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). Over 3,000 youth across the country have benefitted from this scheme and disbursement is still ongoing and it is all in a bid to help provide an entrepreneurship base for our young, vibrant population. The concept behind the building of an entrepreneurial spirit was to facilitate economic prosperity amongst that age bracket.”
Related Articles
MY PARENTS WENT TO MY CLUB WHEN THEY SAW MY FIRST SALARY – GODWIN OKPARA
Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA called for support for his former teammate, Finidi George, who is now the coach of Enyimba International of Aba. Excerpts… We are having issues with sacking or not of Super Eagles coach, what’s your take on this? This is not the right time […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
My injury taught me lessons –Uzoho
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has sent word of encouragement to his former club, RC Deportivo La Corona ahead of the coming season. Deportivo are currently competing in the Spanish Segunda Division Group-1, the third tier of the football league pyramid in Spain. The club is currently undergoing some difficulties, but they are still aiming […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF
With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)