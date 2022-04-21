I Go Dye praises 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Okey Bakassi, others for superlative show

Ace humour merchant, Amb. Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye has nothing but praises for the headline performers at his recent show tagged “I Go Dye Standing: More than a Legend” which was held at Crown Height, Pavilion County Home Road, Benin City, Edo on Easter Sunday.

It was I Go Dye’s 27th year on stage and it was nothing short of pomp, pageantry, intense comedy and superlative music and entertainment from top acts in the comedy and music space.

2Baba is known to never disappoint on stage and he came through for I Go Dye, with thrilling repertoire to serenade the audience to frenzied excitement and the humour merchant was effusive in his praise of the singer’s stagecraft on his Instagram page

“There is none compared to @official2baba ,you have always proven to be very dependable and trustworthy, you have never disappointed me,always ready to stand by me.Beyond your shutting down my stage or any other stage,you have given the best to make Nigeria music industry what it is today. Without measure, you are legendary, iconic and a generational hero in the field of entertainment.Thanks for standing with me and making my show a huge success,” I Go Dye writes.

The Benin crowd just couldn’t get enough of Nigerian Queen of the stage, Tiwa Savage who came to Benin with probable intention to win some more hearts. She delivered to a rousing welcome from the crowd who sang along to each of her songs rendered on the night.

“The Queen of the stage, Tiwa Savage ,You have been more than just an artiste, you conquered the limitations around, just to be with me, irrespective of your tight schedules, you still made it possible.Your explosive performance on stage, gave me ghost bumps, remarkably. I saw another sister in you, thumbs up for standing with me,you are cherished beyond these words,” I Go Dye sums up her performance.

The other headline acts on the night were Okey Bakassi and Maleke with few upcoming ones who gave a good account of themselves. So was I Go Save who was the host of the show. I Go Dye took time out to appreciate each one of them.

For Okey Bakassi, he says, “Through their words and sacrifices you will easily identify them, @okeybakassi , indeed you are a man of impeccable standard, a veteran who gave the best part of his life to build the comedy industry that most people enjoy today and you gladly came to Benin to Express that selfless attribute that sets you apart.Thanks big brother for the motivation,what more can I say,you are remarkably outstanding on stage, anytime any day,you dey deliver like dispatch riders,”

On Maleke, I Go Dye writes, “In trying to act the best and add value to what we do for each other, we often end up over pleasing, just to prove we appreciate each other. We may argue and quarrel but we gat each other’s back. Thumbs up @malekeidowu you were on fire, the Esangbedo of Benin kingdom one of the universe, on point

He described I Go Save as a brother and friend, while appreciating his uncommon talent.

“My brother and friend, @igosave the only one that can make me stop or act on any issue, my charger when I want to discontinue any process. Indeed you gave more than 100% like you always do,when I am on any project . Thanks for the continued role of brotherhood and friendship that you gave,you just added more value to all we have had and kept the world on the path of understanding that true friendship is more than wealth.”

