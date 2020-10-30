I had dislocated wrist, neck… someone died – CrazyClown speaks on car crash

Emmanuel Iwueke, Nigerian Instagram comedian better known as Craze Clown, says he dislocated his wrist, neck and got some bruises after his involvement in a car accident. The talented comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of the badly crashed vehicle. It is understood that the accident occurred on Monday, which happened to be his wife’s birthday. “God, you saved my life on wife’s birthday. Will tell the story later, but for now, just help me thank God!” he wrote.

In another post, the comedian said he is still in shock as one life was lost in the car crash. “My people I have no words people. I want to talk but only ‘thank you Jesus’ keeps coming out of my mouth,” he added. “Somebody died in this accident. I saw my life flash before my eyes.

I already accepted my fate but God said no. This song says everything for me. Thank you Jesus. “Thank you to everyone reaching, I’m okay, just a dislocated wrist, neck and bruises but I’m alive.” The social media comedian rose to prominence in 2013 with his short comedy skits wherein he normally plays the role of ‘Papa Ade’ to portray the relationship between African parents and their children. Iwueke got engaged to his girlfriend of eight years in December 2019.

