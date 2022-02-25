I hate it when people try to demonise Nollywood – RMD

Celebrated Nigerian actor, writer, producer, lawyer, journalist, and a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, talks about how provision of infrastucture will bring about ease of doing films, his role in the film Conversations In Transit. He also bares his mind on sex-for-role in Nollywood and the recent statement by the House of Representatives partly blaming the menace of ritual killings in Nigeria on Nollywood, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

Conversations In Transit is no doubt the first Nollywood film shot on a moving train. How do you feel being part of this film?

I am just privileged to be in it. I like new things; I like to be a part of history. I have seen a lot of movies based in one location, either in a plane or a train. This is my chance to be involved in one. So, it is a privilege for me. Can you tell us a bit about the storyline and the role you are playing in it? The name sort of explains it: ‘Conversations’. So it is snippets of the lives of people in a train and how they intersect.

Arrivals and departures, triumphs and failures, successes, laughter, cries, joys and sadness… For me, it is a beautiful love story. Love is what drives it; it is the conflict that comes with loving. The thing about anything that has to do with relationship is that there are always problems, there are always tensions.

Just like in a train or in any place where people are arriving or departing, it is a mismatch of emotions. So, it is the same kind of thing. Life itself is about love, loving and losing, of happiness and sadness. So, you find all of these in a train.

I am just doing all of this so that I don’t give you specifics. But it is an emotional ride. It is a train ride, but it is about emotions also riding with the train in different compartments. It is a beautiful story; I love it. I am playing the role of one of the passengers.

How do you relate with the character you are playing in this film, even as just one of the passengers?

I can relate to it. As I said, I don’t want to give away a lot about it that is why I am giving you a broad-based thing. It is a character who found love, lost it and wants to reconnect with it. And it also happens that the train presented another opportunity to do that. For me, the film is summed up by a line he said in the film, which is to the effect that ‘life is about recognising second chance and grabbing it with both hands, and making amends’.

In terms of the technical aspect of the production, there are deliberate efforts to ensure quality production, given the camera, equipment and so on…

It involves a lot of CGI (Computer- Generated Imagery, also called 3D imaging or 3D Rendering), green screen… Obviously, we can’t have it moving it from here to Ibadan all the time. So it requires a lot of effects, and we have an amazing team. And of course, this is probably my fourth or fifth time working with the director and the producer. We have collaborated across lines, so I am happy to be reunited with Rogers Ofime and Robert Peters.

One cannot talk about this film, to an extent, without a good mention of the setting/location which in this case is a Train Station with the necessary facility to make production of this film a reality. Talking about infrastructure, to what extent does having the infrastructure in place help grow our story abilities and the industry in general?

I am sure you know the answer to that already. It makes life a lot easier. When you tell any story in a movie, it is not about the people alone; the locations are also part of the story. One of the things that is lacking in most of our story is that our locations do not tell enough, they are not part of the story enough, so we need to have locations that are so pivotal to the story that we tell. And with more infrastructures in place the more the kind of stories that we can tell, and the more ease of doing films instead of saying ease of doing business. It should then be ease of doing film. I mean, if this place was not here what we would be doing. We would have to build a place. Ease of doing films would be a lot better with more and better facilities. I remember, when I was in government, what lighting up Asaba did to our movies, because it meant that night shoots were more picturesque, having hotels meant that people could come in there and lodge for shoot and all that. So, yes, with the infrastructures, they win all the time.

Going forward, what are your expectations for this movie ‘Conversations In Transit’?

It is going to be an amazing movie. People are going to want to see it. The curiosity value is very high.

Recently, the House of Representatives while calling for the declaration of a state of emergency on ritual killings in the country, partly blamed the menace on the Nollywood industry. What is your opinion about this?

I see that as the most stupid thing anybody can even say. I will not dignify anybody that points fingers at Nollywood, saying that it is the reason for rise in ritual killings. I would not even bring myself to address it. I heard that it’s been credited to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. If I see him, I will probably ask him if it is true that he said that, then I will address him to his face. So, until I can see him, I won’t dignify it with a reponse.

There is a recurring issue about sex-for-role in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood. What is your candid opinion about this trend?

I don’t think there is a trend. There are things that you hear. I haven’t experienced it, but I have mentored a lot of young people – girls and boys, young men and young women. And, of course, I would not subscribe to that; I would not subscribe to any kind of degradation for you to get a role or a job. It is not so much as role but the job, because it is what is commonly practiced in Nigeria. People always look for quid pro quo, you give me this, I give you that. It is not a Nollywood thing. I hate it when people try to demonise a sector of the economy. Sex-for-roles or sex-for-jobs it has nothing to do with Nollywood. With all due respect to your profession, I do not dignify questions like that. If you are not wise enough to know that getting a job in Nollywood is the same thing as getting a job in a bank, and then I will not even begin to engage you.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...