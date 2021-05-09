I HAVE ALWAYS LOVED A SIMPLE LIFEST YLE –Akin Alabi

Akin Alabi is one of the pioneers of hip hop music video productions in Nigeria. Over time, the mutli-talented video director has upgraded his craft by mastering his love for his other talent, art. While other artists painted on canvas, Alabi loves to transform a plain footwear, belt, hat into a work of art with just a little black ink pen. He is also the man behind the popular Olowogbogboro theme design and T-shirt. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Alabi who is regarded as a legendary film director, speaks about how he is steadily advancing in movie production among others

There was a time your face was scarce from the entertainment scene, but recently you are in the public domain once again. Tell us what you are up to these days?

I never left the scene. I am still working like before, making music videos. Its just that I have never been the type to be in the spotlight at social functions. I guess my life behind the camera is taking its toll and I enjoy not being seen. I prefer my work speaking for me.

Speaking of music, after the popular song ‘Komole’ about a decade ago, which was a hit, we never got such hit song again from you. Is there any hope music lovers would get another hit from Akin Alabi?

There’s really no formula to making hits. I just put out music when I am inspired to and I leave the rest to the audience to enjoy it. I am not focused on trying to create hits. And also speaking of the ‘Komole’ song, we just released a new remake of it in Feb12 on my birthday. That song turned 10years this year.

Recently, you shot still photographs and make them move. What inspired it and what is it called?

I started what I call motion art some few years back and the idea was to take still photography to the next level by making them move. The idea was to be able to help brands create content that can have more engagement and attraction on the social media space.

You are also an artist. You draw on shoes, belts, pillows. Did you go to any university to study art or it’s just pure talent?

My art skill was developed when I did fine art in secondary school. Beyond that, everything else has been self-taught. My parents first noticed the gift in me back then and encouraged me to develop it. After studying Business Administration at the University of Ilorin, I left art and painting as an undergraduate to focus on video production. That was how I started making music video. On the part of my painting on pillows, I have always been looking for different ways to express my art in a way that people can use comfortably everyday. I discovered that I could make throw pillows with my own designs and I tried it. Its been selling since then Hand painting sneakers was something I had longed to do for a long time. Before then I usually do my designs on the computer then transfer to the material which we now use to make the sneakers from scratch. I decided to try hand painting a friend’s sneakers. I posted the video of how I painted the sneakers and it got a huge positive response online which really surprised me.

We have seen a few of your video skits. Are you going into shooting movies full time?

I have started shooting movies for 5 years now. I am currently working on a full length animation movie about the first female Alaafin of Oyo called ‘The Legend of Oronpoto’. For my most recent works in movie productions, I directed a movie last month called ‘Desecrated’ for a USA based movie producer, Tina Chukwurah. It was shot in Asaba, Delta State.

I also produced a documentary on upcycling art titled ‘Africa’s Iron King’. It was focused on the works of internationally renowned metal sculptor, Dotun Popoola. I am also working on an animation film about the first Alaafin of Oyo titled ‘The legend of Oronpoto’.

Shooting movies and shooting music videos, which takes more of your time?

Shooting music videos takes less time but I do more of it. Shooting movies takes more time but I do it less frequently.

Your work speaks for you but you hardly show off, people say you don’t like spotlight. Is that true?

It’s just my personality. I don’t like being in the spotlight. Even though I am in the spotlight, I don’t like being in the spotlight. I love to lay back a lot. I always like to be among the crowd because you get to see point of view that ordinarily you would not see if you are at the top or in front. I get to see how people react to things which I can learn from. Which ordinarily if you are on the high table or VIP section and disconnected from the crowd, you would not see.

You have been in the entertainment industry for more than 10 years now. How have you been able to manage that your home front is still as strong as ever?

My family is quite involved in what I do to an extent. I carry them along. Sometimes, my kids go with me to a location shoot. They are always around what I do. My kids come around when I edit some works. So my family is not separate from my work. I am enjoying the job having them around and it’s easier for me.

What is your opinion on the increase in celebrity marriage break ups? We know it’s not peculiar to celebrities but those are the one people hear of all the time in the news.

Being in the spotlight can take its toll on someone. Even if you are in a relationship, managing it with spotlight is not an easy task. A celebrity whose schedule is always very busy may have problem meeting up with spending time with family. If there are trust issues, then you are on the road to a big break up.

If you are not very careful and have the determination to make your marriage work, it may not work out at the end of the day. So it is not easy and it takes a lot of maturity and understanding to handle relationships when you are on the spotlight.

Is this one of the reasons you are threading carefully with your own family?

I don’t think I am threading carefully in anyway. I am just myself. The way I am living is the way I want to live and luckily for me, the way I am living works well for my marriage. For instance because of the projects that I am working on, I have to go out more which I usually do not do in the past.

