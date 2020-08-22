‘I have been infecting men’ –HIV positive lady confesses, begs victims to forgive her

A lady identified as Harriet Vihenda Akunava has confessed openly on social media that she has been infecting men with HIV.

In her recent post on Instagram, Harriett said she is HIV positive and she has been transferring the virus to men she had contact with.

Confessing her act, she also pleaded with them to forgive her as she has been bitter for many months now, adding that she decided to come clean out of a deep feeling of guilt. “It’s time I came clean.

I was bitter for many months but I can’t do this anymore. I am HIV POSITIVE and have been infecting men. I’m sorry. Forgive me. Get tested if I have hanyad you”, she wrote.

