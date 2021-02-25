News

I have empower many youths – Prime Pinnacle CEO Ikoje

The Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI), has described the CEO of Prime Pinnacle Business Investment, Ambassador Faith Oluwasegun Ikoje as a role model to Nigerian Youths.

The group made the description yesterday while presenting a Golden Award of Excellence at the Head office in Lagos. The National coordinator of the group, Alabi Akeem Abiodun who made the presentation to Amb Ikoje, said he is one of the few men of God that fit into this description of a father, mentor, leader, role model, philanthropist pathfinder, lover of truth, hope for the hopeless, rare gem and a walking encyclopedia for the Nigeria youth to emulate.

 

 

Speaking further he said, “Great personalities are not dressed in gold but if you scratch their back, they are made of Gold. Amb Ikoje is made of gold. By the recommendation and approval of our patrons, the leadership of NYAGGI, I pronounce the confirmation of Amb Ikoje as an icon of humanitarian services.”

Upon receiving his award, Amb Ikoje gave a moving speech. He stated, “I am honoured to receive this award. It shows that I have done a good job as the CEO of this company and it will encourage youth to work hard. I can’t count how many youths I have empowered because contributions to youth development has always been my passion.”

He stated that Prime Pinnacle started jokingly because he love real estate. According to him, many youth graduated from school and started looking for a job. Some of them couldn’t get a good job, some became bus conductors.

He said that “education does not really mean you should use your certificate to work. Our government promised us that education is the key, so everybody decides to go to school and we all came back to find out that the padlock to the key that we went to attained in school has been changed, so education became useless. So we need to look for a way to change the padlock.”

“People that have changed the padlock are the ones in our category who have created jobs for themselves while the other ones are the ones still putting the same wrong key into the padlock. Those are the ones still looking for jobs, those who have BSc, Masters”

Nyaggi is a youth organization in the vanguard for good governance. The group is involved in various advocacy programs ranging from peace talks, campaigns against election violence, and advocating for good governance, among others.

