News

I have forgiven my critics over Och’Idoma selection – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comments Off on I have forgiven my critics over Och’Idoma selection – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday said he had forgiven Idoma elite criticizing him over the selection of Dr. John Inalegwu Odogbo as new Och’Idoma. Ortom stated this when the people of Agatu led by the new Och’Idoma and other traditional rulers paid him a thank-you visit on the selection of their son as Och’Idoma. The governor also asked Inalegwu and the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) John Ngbede to forgive those accusing them of having a hand in the selection of the 5th Och’Idoma. He insisted he had no hand in Inalegwu’s emergence as as the Och’Idoma. “The entire selection exercise that produced the new Och’Idoma was carried out following the laid down processes as enshrined in the Benue State chieftaincy law,” Ortom said. He said: “It is not about His Royal Majesty. It is about the Idoma nation. Ochi’Idoma is the symbol of the Idoma nation. If you insult him, you are insulting yourself.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A 2023 agenda for southern Nigeria (II)

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

There is a saying that he who rides the tiger must not disembark. The moment he does, he ends up in the tiger’s belly!   Many have interpreted this to mean that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one riding the tiger which, in this case, is the North.   Therefore, he is the one […]
News Top Stories

707 juveniles held for rape, drug abuse, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

A total of 707 juveniles (minors) are currently held across three borstal centres in the country over alleged offences ranging from rape, cultism, drug abuse and weapon carrying. Other social vices that led them to the borstal centres include vandalism, examination malpractice and truancy.   The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Murdered policemen are fathers, husbands, uncles –Bereaved children

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some family members of policemen attached to the Lagos State Command, who lost their loved ones and those who were mained during the #End- SARS protests which rocked some parts of the state recently said the ugly incident would linger in their memories for a long time.   The law enforcement officers came under attack […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica