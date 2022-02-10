I have forgiven my critics over Och’Idoma selection – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday said he had forgiven Idoma elite criticizing him over the selection of Dr. John Inalegwu Odogbo as new Och’Idoma. Ortom stated this when the people of Agatu led by the new Och’Idoma and other traditional rulers paid him a thank-you visit on the selection of their son as Och’Idoma. The governor also asked Inalegwu and the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) John Ngbede to forgive those accusing them of having a hand in the selection of the 5th Och’Idoma. He insisted he had no hand in Inalegwu’s emergence as as the Och’Idoma. “The entire selection exercise that produced the new Och’Idoma was carried out following the laid down processes as enshrined in the Benue State chieftaincy law,” Ortom said. He said: “It is not about His Royal Majesty. It is about the Idoma nation. Ochi’Idoma is the symbol of the Idoma nation. If you insult him, you are insulting yourself.”

