I have had a great career, Iwobi boasts

Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi said he’s happy with his career but definitely eager to add more silverware to his cabinet. Iwobi has FA Cup and two Community Shield, Europa League runners- up medals, and African Cup of Nation’s bronze medal to his name since making his professional debut in 2016. In an interview with Daily Mail, the former said he has had a great, but insisted that he wants to add more laurels to his CV. Iwobi said: ‘It’s crazy when everyone tells me all these stats like the appearances and caps I’ve got. I’ve had a decent career so far considering my age,’ Iwobi burst onto the scene at Arsenal under the tutelage of legendary boss Arsene Wenger, but he has since been sold to Everton for £28 million. However, The 25-year-old revealed he has taken every piece of advice given to him by Wenger at Arsenal everywhere. ‘I don’t think that’s changed at all, I look back at that first game where I came on, just thinking “yeah this is my moment”…’ Iwobi said: ‘He [Wenger] always told me to get the basics right and do them well, and then my natural ability will shine through. As long as I’m doing that and following that advice, I feel like I always play well.’

