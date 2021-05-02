I have my eyes on Hollywood, winning Oscar –Ruby Akubueze

At age 19, Ruby Akubueze was ready to face her dreams of becoming an actress. Now at 23, she is a multi-talented actress, dancer, model, singer and budding crotchet fashion designer. All these careers, she is presently building alongside studying for a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the vibrant talent who is popularly known for her movie role in the Pan- African TV Series;’ MTV Shuga’, ‘Kasanova’, ‘Her’, amongst other titles speaks on how she manages to excel in all

We have had the privilege to see you in MTV sponsored series titled, ‘Shuga’ but we would love to know a little about you

. I was born on the 15th of October, 1998 into a family of six with me being the third child. I was born into a Christian family so I spent most of my early days in the church where I sang in the children and teens choir and was also part of the teen editorial/drama group. I did most of my schooling in Abia State till my senior year when I transferred to a school in Lagos, Nigeria.

Shortly after high school, I moved out of my parents’ house to pursue my dream of being an actor so I moved to Lagos where I started acting professionally. In the four years I have been in the film industry,

I have had the privilege of receiving award nominations for acting, from The Future Africa Awards and Maya Awards and I won Africa Fashion Fest Model Awards prize for Model Actor of the year, 2018. Asides acting, I sing, dance and model as well. I am currently in my third year studying for a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts at the prestigious University of Lagos. I recently launched a Crochet brand called 18th Stitch. I am passionate about helping people so I volunteer with a number of organizations to lend a helping hand to the less privileged.

At what age did you start acting or realized that you wanted to be an actress?

I would say that my passion for acting started when I was very young. I loved watching movies and was so fascinated at the thought of being on screen myself. I still remember telling my family before I was 10 that I will be on TV when I grow up. I started acting at the age of 15 with my church drama group but took it as a profession at the age of 19.

Did your parents approve of your going into acting?

Initially, it was just my mother who was in support of me chasing my dream of being an actor. My father didn’t want to have anything to do with me for the first few months but as time went on, he got a better understanding of what I do and how much it means to me and came to accept it. He is really proud of me for taking the bull by the horn.

What were the initial challenges you encountered as a young girl going into Nollywood?

I was just a young girl with a dream and no money, so a lot of times, it was challenging for me getting myself to auditions and I went for a lot of them.

Who or what gave you your big break in the industry?

‘MTV Shuga’ series gave me my big break into the industry. Playing the role of ‘Frances’ on ‘MTV Shuga’ shot me to the limelight.

You are still an undergraduate, added to all these careers. Share the secret of how you do it all.

In all honesty, I have no idea how I’ve managed being in school and having an active career at the same time. The universe has always done its thing. Things just have a way of working out for my good most of the time. However, sometimes, I have had to turn down jobs because there was just no way I could have managed doing the two at the time. I have also had to miss school for a job.

Many young girls have come out to say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment or the other. Have you ever been in that situation. How did you handle it?

-No, I have not, fortunately.

Most of the movies you have featured in became instant hits. Mention some of them and how this has influenced your acting career?

They are: ‘MTV Shuga; ‘Kasanova’, ‘Her’, ‘Jumbled’, ‘What if?’ ‘What Happened on Third Street’. These movies have really been influential to my career as they put me on a global platform so I am able to be discovered more and their outcome has also motivated me to want to do more in telling people’s stories. Hearing from people all around the world how my movies have inspired and helped them in one way or another is very motivating. It has made me realise that my career is not just about me but also about the people who are watching me.

How do you handle fame, especially as a young girl still in school?

I have always remained myself. I don’t see myself different from my course mates. I try to remain as grounded as possible; I don’t rub it off on people that I am a movie star. I am always conscious of where I’m coming from, my humble beginning despite my achievements. Keeping these in focus, I try not to let it get into my head.

You are an activist against gender based violence. Tell us a bit more what you do in this direction?

As an ambassador for MTV Staying Alive Foundation. I lend my voice in speaking against Gender Based Violence,GBV with the help of my social media platforms, volunteering with Advocating the Girl Child Organisation and through film.

As an activist, in what ways do you think that gender equality can be achieved especially in this part of the world?

I think that one way to start is to sensitise people more on the issue. A lot of people are not aware that gender equality is a thing because they have grown with the mindset that one gender is higher than the other, therefore it is made to appear normal what women have to go through due to gender inequality and not a lot of people talk about it since it is regarded as normal.

You volunteer in a network that fights against bullying. Tell us more about it. Why did you join this group? Did you experience any form of bullying growing up?

Solace Network was founded by my younger sister; Loveth Akubueze in 2019. She had the vision to create a safe haven for the downtrodden, to remind them that they are not alone, to be a shoulder they can lean on, hence the name; Solace network. It is a network of young minds that help people who have been through different forms of bullying and fight to curb it. I joined it because of my passion for helping people and because I have seen the damage bullying can cause. Sometimes, it is irreversible, leaving the victim scarred for life. I want to help fight against that. Due to my petite nature, people always tried to bully me but I had a lot of self-confidence growing up which made it hard to bully me. You are also into modeling and have

been seen on some runways. When did you start and how is that part of your career going?

I started modelling in 2017. It has been great. It can be slow sometimes.

In June, 2020, you launched out as an entrepreneur with a crochet brand called 18th Stitch. Tell us more about, how you started and how lucrative is this type of fashion business?

I started 18th Stitch during the lockdown as a means of keeping body and soul together. At first, I was just doing it for the fun of it till I thought of monetising my skills and rendering service to people who love to wear knitted clothing. The first order I got was on the 18th of May, which happens to be my mother’s birthday so I named the brand after her birthday. It is quite lucrative depending on what scale one is producing on.

What are your future plans as an actress?

I intend to explore the global stage; Hollywood, Bollywood, become really great at what I do and win an Oscar in due time.

You have gotten quite a number of awards and nominations in such a short time. How were you able to achieve it?

All that I have achieved has been through nothing else but God’s grace. I am nothing without God. I won the Africa Fashion Fest Prize for Model Actor of the year (2018).

