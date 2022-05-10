I have my eyes on setting up a clothing line…. international model, Joseph Water

Nigerian, US based fashion model, Joseph Water have disclosed that he has his eyes set on having his own clothing line in the nearest future.

The international model who recently provided updates about his professional life also discarded rumours going about that he has joined the entrepreneur circle by unveiling a business.

“I am not involved in any enterprise yet, but I have been spending hours thinking of inventions and new business ideas as I want to come out with something unique and valuable to people, and when I get a grip of it, I’ll make it public,” he declared.

On the new direction he intends to explore in the near or far future, Nigerian-born Joseph Water disclosed:

“I intend to start my clothing line. I want to materialize the designs I have in my head and direct them with an amazing team from conception to execution. My clothing line will enhance fashion and provide quality at an affordable price.”

The model, whose real name is Babalola Otitoju Joseph, also reflected on the important moments in his career which has flourished since he relocated to America eight years ago.

“The most defining moment for me in my modelling career was when I first moved to the United States and lived in cities with great fashion diversity. I had a strong inclination and fulfilment when I started going for casting calls,” he reminisced.

The28-year-old also recalled his most memorable day as a model: “My most memorable moment being a model was walking on the runway for New York Fashion Week. Out of 1000 models that answered the casting call, I was picked among the 100 people needed for the show; it was surreal.”

Continuing, he added: “When I started shows in New York, all the photographers asked me what my name was. After a few days, everybody knew who I was! I was so surprised when someone screamed my name and I turned around and didn’t know what was going on because I didn’t think anyone knew who I was. That was one of my proudest moments.”

