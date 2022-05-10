News

I have my eyes on setting up a clothing line…. international model, Joseph Water

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on I have my eyes on setting up a clothing line…. international model, Joseph Water

Nigerian, US based fashion model, Joseph Water have disclosed that he has his eyes set on having his own clothing line in the nearest future.

The international model who recently provided updates about his professional life also discarded rumours going about that he has joined the entrepreneur circle by unveiling a business.

“I am not involved in any enterprise yet, but I have been spending hours thinking of inventions and new business ideas as I want to come out with something unique and valuable to people, and when I get a grip of it, I’ll make it public,” he declared.

On the new direction he intends to explore in the near or far future, Nigerian-born Joseph Water disclosed:
“I intend to start my clothing line. I want to materialize the designs I have in my head and direct them with an amazing team from conception to execution. My clothing line will enhance fashion and provide quality at an affordable price.”

The model, whose real name is Babalola Otitoju Joseph, also reflected on the important moments in his career which has flourished since he relocated to America eight years ago.

“The most defining moment for me in my modelling career was when I first moved to the United States and lived in cities with great fashion diversity. I had a strong inclination and fulfilment when I started going for casting calls,” he reminisced.

The28-year-old also recalled his most memorable day as a model: “My most memorable moment being a model was walking on the runway for New York Fashion Week. Out of 1000 models that answered the casting call, I was picked among the 100 people needed for the show; it was surreal.”

Continuing, he added: “When I started shows in New York, all the photographers asked me what my name was. After a few days, everybody knew who I was! I was so surprised when someone screamed my name and I turned around and didn’t know what was going on because I didn’t think anyone knew who I was. That was one of my proudest moments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19: Cross River Ministry Of Health Distributes PPEs and other COVID-19 items to over 4000 Frontline Health Workers.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to build there is an urgent need to protect health workers that have been presently over stretched. The Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce Chairman made this known at the Ministry head quarters pointing out the need to reequip our frontline health workers with COVID-19 prevention materials as safety […]
News

Bayelsa gov congratulates Dickson, Cleopasate

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

  Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend congratulated his predecessor, Seriake Dickson and the immediate past Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, who emerged candidates for Bayelsa West and  inBayelsa Central senatorial districts in the state’s forthcoming by-election, respectively.   He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the […]
News

Bishops face clash with Biden over abortion

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Catholic bishops are on a potential collision course with President Joe Biden after voting to commission a document that may call for him to be barred from Holy Communion. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) clashed online over whether to draw up a teaching document on politicians who support abortion. Holy Communion […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica