I have no pact to withdraw for Aliero, says PDP senatorial candidate

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kebbi Central Senatorial candidate District, Alhaji Haruna Dandio Saidu has denied withdrawing from the race for a former governor of the state, Senator Adamu Aliero. This is coming just as he expressed his resolve to sue anybody that forges any document claiming he has an agreement to relinquish his ticket for Senator Aliero. Saidu stated this in a petition he wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State. In it, he warned INEC and Aliero not to engage in any act of forgery purporting that he has opted to withdraw for Aliero and that he will take legal action against the person.

‘i can’t afford to throw out my hard earned reputation on a matter I have not made any commitment thereof. I have paid. my dues in this great party of ours and can’t be made a sacrificial lamb for the sake of people Ego, interest and inordinate desires” he added. Our correspondents could recall that Senator Adamu Muhammad Aliero lost to the incumbent Governor Atiku Bagudu during the APC Primary and he decided to dump the APC for PDP shortly after the APC convention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...