I have no rift with Onu, says Umahi

…I didn’t boycott FG’s programme in Ebonyi – Minister

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he has no rift with the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.
There was a publication in one of the national dailies that Umahi and Onu were at loggerheads which necessitated the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah to boycott a Federal Government programme he was to perform in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area. Both Umahi and Onu are from Uburu.
The Federal Government programme could not hold last week Friday following flight issues Ogah prompting the event to be rescheduled to Tuesday this week.
“I want to first of all apologize on the incident that happened last Friday, it isn’t intentional, I was disappointed by airlines from Abuja to Enugu,” he told Umahi Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit on him at the new Government House, Abakaliki.
The Minister had, while inspecting some mineral sites in Uburu community, explained that he did not boycott the event as reported by the media, describing the report as mischievous.

