I have not been declared wanted, says Yemi Idowu

Business mogul, Mr. Yemi Idowu, has refuted an online report claiming that he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The report alleged that 250,000 hectares of land in Lekki, Lagos belonging to one Mr, Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo was converted by Mr Idowu and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo.

But in a swift reaction, Mr. Idowu said: “I found out that some people were trying to tarnish my image online.”

 

“I have never been invited to court by the EFCC or any other law enforcement agent and I was never arrested by them. I am perfectly safe and sound. It is fake news whose purveyors I am determined to take legal action against. I thank my family members and friends for their concern over this malicious fake news. Kindly ignore the fake news. Thank you all for your concerns.”

