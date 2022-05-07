I have not decided to run for presidency – Emefiele

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said that he has not decided to contest the 2023 presidential election under any party.

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Emefiele, who appreciated the farmers’ group for the confidence in him to be the best man for the job ahead the general elections, said if he is interested, he will buy the forms with his personal money and not rely on anybody or group to purchase the presidential forms for him.

Three groups had paid N100 million

to pick the Alll Progressives Congress (APC) forms on behalf of the CBN governor on Friday.

The groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, said Emefiele was the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Buhari at the 2023 general election.

But Emefiele said: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

