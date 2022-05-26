News Top Stories

I have proven a lot with meagre resources –Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State and presidential aspirant David Umahi has said that he has proven he could achieve a lot with meagre resources. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain vowed to replicate such a feat if given the opportunity to run the country. Speaking in Abuja, Umahi stressed it is time to rely on people’s antecedents in making up our minds on who to vote into office. “If you say you want to lead, we should ask you what you did with previous positions you have held before now. That should be the basis of this contest.

It is not time to boast about what you will do, what have you done be- fore?” On his stewardship in Ebonyi, Umahi said: “I have proven that I can achieve a lot with meagre resources. Look at what we have done over the years with Ebonyi almost at the bottom of the federal allocation chart.”

He noted that he is a tested manager of material and resources and have several issues based awards to attest to this. “By the grace of God, we have won several awards as second best and later best in the country in fiscal management amongst the states in the country. I have the right attitude, age and experience to efficiently manage the affairs of the country better than most of the aspirants. Others may have trailer loads of funds, butIcomewithproventrack record of ability to deliver when and where it matters most.”

 

