I have sexsomnia – it’s like sleep walking for sex acts

A woman who reportedly suffers from sexsomnia has revealed how the condition can lead to some embarrassing overnight visits.

The largely unknown condition is akin to sleep walking, but involves sex acts.

Explained as a rare type of parasomnia, the sexsomnia sleep disorder can result in a variety of behaviors.

People with the condition have been known to masturbate, make sexual vocalizations, touch a partner, and even experience spontaneous orgasm – all while sleeping.

Some even initiate intercourse with a partner.

In a study conducted in 2017, only 17 cases were reported out of 16,000 studied patients.

That same study also found that in 47 percent of patients, there was a history of sleep walking and/or night terrors.

Most people suffering from the condition won’t remember anything they did or said during the night upon waking up.

Some sexsomniacs might also wake up feeling confused.

One woman, Morgan Mandriota, told Well+Good that she had an episode at a friend’s house – but had no idea anything had occurred.

While staying with a friend, Mandriota was moaning so loudly in her sleep, it woke up her friend’s entire family – leading them to believe Mandriota and her friend were having sex.

The woman woke up the next day with no clue anything had occured.

It wasn’t until the next evening when her friend texted her that Mandriota had any idea she had been making noises.

Research indicates that a variety of factors can contribute to the condition, including stress, lack of sleep, and even exhaustion.

Some sexsomniacs experience the effects of the disorder more often than others. Mandriota, for example, said that she wakes up masturbating a few times each month.

While the condition is incredibly rare, it can be managed.

Open communication is essential, as consent can become an issue for partners of sexsomniacs.

Some partners may need to sleep in separate beds or rooms depending upon the frequency of the sexsomniac experiences.

Therapy is another option for helping to manage the disorder.

In some cases, medication can help, especially if there are underlying issues.

*Courtesy: New York Post

