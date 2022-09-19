News

I have tremendous respect for Queen Elizabeth – Obasanjo 

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Monday disclosed that he had tremendous respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The remains of Queen Elizabeth II, the former Head of the Commonwealth of Nations were on Monday interred in the United Kingdom amid glowing tributes from world leaders.

Obasanjo, who joined other world leaders in paying tributes to the Queen, described her as a personality with great human relations, whom he equally had perfect relationship with.

The former President stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo further eulogized the late Queen, hinting that he was about leaving secondary school, when the late Queen first visited the country in 1956.

The former President said he was fortunate to have hosted the Queen as Nigerian President during Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Abuja in 2003, “and I can say that she was wonderful.”

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

