I haven’t decided on 2023 – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he has not taken a decision to run for president in 2023 contrary to speculations, maintaining that he was more worried about the health and economic challenges facing the country at the moment.

 

 

In a statement he released on Saturday afternoon, he commented for the first time on the ouster of the Adams Oshiomhole-led national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

 

The NWC was dissolved on Thursday by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) at an emergency meeting.

 

This was seen as a blow to Tinubu’s rumoured presidential ambition because of his closeness to Oshiomhole.

 

 

“To those who have been actively bleating how the President’s actions and the NEC meeting have ended my purported 2023 ambitions, I seek your pity. I am but a mere mortal who does not enjoy the length of foresight or political wisdom you profess to have. Already, you have assigned colourful epitaphs to the 2023 death of an alleged political ambition that is not yet even born,” he said.

 

 

“At this extenuating moment with COVID-19 and its economic fallout hounding us, I cannot see as far into the distance as you. I have made no decision regarding 2023 for the concerns of this hour are momentous enough.

 

 

“During this period, I have not busied myself with politicking regarding 2023. I find that a bit distasteful and somewhat uncaring particularly when so many of our people have been unbalanced by the twin public health and economic crises we face. I have devoted these last few months to thinking of policies that may help the nation in the here and now. What I may or may not do three years hence seems too remote given present exigencies.”

 

 

