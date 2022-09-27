I haven’t fallen out with Wike – Ortom

*Says he can’t work against PDP

Governor Samuel of Benue State Tuesday made a sharp detour distancing himself from widespread reports that he has broken away from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike, other PDP governors and critical stakeholders have been aggrieved since the aftermath of the party’s convention that saw former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged candidate of the party for next year’s general elections and had initiated plot for the national chairman’s ouster a situation that has put the party into intractable crisis till now.

Ortom was reacting to reports credited to him after he met with the Jemgbagh Development Association in the zone B axis of the state where he was quoted to have reaffirmed his firm support for Dr. Ayu against the stand of Wike and his allies who are pushing for the National Chairman’s ouster.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur after the meeting, roundly dismissed insinuations that he was in support of the removal of Dr. Ayu as he said it is impossible for him to advocate the removal of someone he helped to appoint.

The governor, according to the statement, also reaffirmed his confidence in Ayu’s ability to lead the party to victory in next year’s general election.

But addressing newsmen Tuesday at the Government House after presiding over the Benue North-West Senatorial district PDP caucus meeting, Ortom denied broken political ties with Wike describing the reports as misleading.

