News

I haven’t fallen out with Wike – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Says he can’t work against PDP

Governor Samuel of Benue State Tuesday made a sharp detour distancing himself from widespread reports that he has broken away from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike, other PDP governors and critical stakeholders have been aggrieved since the aftermath of the party’s convention that saw former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged candidate of the party for next year’s general elections and had initiated plot for the national chairman’s ouster a situation that has put the party into intractable crisis till now.

Ortom was reacting to reports credited to him after he met with the Jemgbagh Development Association in the zone B axis of the state where he was quoted to have reaffirmed his firm support for Dr. Ayu against the stand of Wike and his allies who are pushing for the National Chairman’s ouster.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur after the meeting, roundly dismissed insinuations that he was in support of the removal of Dr. Ayu as he said it is impossible for him to advocate the removal of someone he helped to appoint.

The governor, according to the statement, also reaffirmed his confidence in Ayu’s ability to lead the party to victory in next year’s general election.

But addressing newsmen Tuesday at the Government House after presiding over the Benue North-West Senatorial district PDP caucus meeting, Ortom denied broken political ties with Wike describing the reports as misleading.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 Elections: I would not condone, impunity, lawlessness — Prof Imumolen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has vowed to put an end to the incessant cases of impunity and lawlessness that has seemed to dog the Nigerian way of life for decades. Nigerians have seemed to be misdiagnosed with the tag of a lawless people for decades because there has been a lack of will […]
News

Capt. Din stood for justice, fairness, say Osinbajo, Lalong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a man who stood for jus tice, fairness and equity in all his dealings.   Osinbajo said this at the funeral service for the late Capt. Din held at the COCIN  Headquarters Church in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday. Prof. Osinbajo recalled […]
News

Lagos East by-election: PDP, APC bicker over Abiru’s eligibility

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Wale Elegbede   The two leading political parties in the Lagos East senatorial district byelection– the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently locked in a battle over status of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) of the candidate of the APC, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru ahead of the October 31 election in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica