News

I Hold No Grudge Against Anyone, Says Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that he holds no grudge against anybody over his eight-year stewardship.

The governor made the assertion in his Sallah Message issued in Kano by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, Friday.

He stated that having been in the act of governance for more than two decades in the state, he has every cause to thank Allah and quit with no grievance against anyone.

According to the statement, the governor also reiterated his plea for forgiveness from those he might have offended in the cause of governing the state.

Governor Ganduje said he had forgiven those who wrong him and they should reciprocate the same by forgiving him.

The statement also called on the incoming government to ensure the completion of all viable projects embarked upon by his administration which time could not permit their completion for the benefit of the people in the state.

He said the government was all about continuity, adding that no project executed with taxpayers’ money is worth abandoning.

The governor also appealed to the Muslim faithful to imbibe the moral lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan, which teaches love and support for one another.

The statement stressed the need for fervent prayers for peace and development in the state and the country at large.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Ogun to arrest, prosecute students attacking teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Government yesterday kicked against secondary school students and parents that have been attacking teachers in some public schools. Students of Community High School, Ijoun, in Yewa North Local Government Area on Monday allegedly hired thugs to attack their teachers. A similar incident also occurred barely a week ago at Unity High School, Kajola, […]
News Top Stories

Why INEC engage professors, others for elections – Don

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Ba uchi

Prof. Mansur Usman Malumfashi of the Faculty of Education, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has defended the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage academics in the conduct of elections. According to him, INEC has a lot of confidence in them and believe they will bring credibility to the electoral process. […]
News

Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees as Supreme Court Justices

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja The Senate Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of eight new Supreme Court justices. President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier nominated and forwarded to the Senate for screening and approval, eight nominees for the appointment. This appointment brings the number of the Supreme Court justices to 20. Before this appointment, the apex court had […]

Leave a Comment