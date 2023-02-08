News

I hope nothing will stop elections – Obasanjo

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his hope that nothing would stop the February and March general elections from holding.

Obasanjo stated this against the backdrop of the concerns by Nigerians that the election might be postponed following violence protests in some parts of the country as a result of scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes and fuel.

The former President expressed the concern over the forthcoming elections while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his penthouse residence, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The BoT members were led by their Chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Ralph Okey Nwosu and the former Presidential aspirant of the party, Chukwuka Monye.

Obasanjo noted that Nigeria is in an interesting period and urged Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserve, saying: “We cannot take it (elections) any less important than those people (international community)”.

 

