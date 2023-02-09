News Top Stories

i hope nothing’ll stop the elections, says Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is optimistic that nothing would stop the February and March general election from holding as scheduled. Obasanjo stated this against the backdrop of concerns by Nigerians that the election might be postponed following violence protests in some parts of the country, because of scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes and fuel. The former President expressed concern over the forthcoming elections while hosting members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his penthouse residence, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The BoT members were led by their Chairman, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed; the national chairman of the party, Prof Ralph Okey Nwosu and the former presidential aspirant of the party, Chukwuka Monye. Obasanjo noted that, “We cannot take it (the election) anylessimportantthanthose people” (international community). Obasanjo explained that the attention of the global community wasonthecountry’s elections and Nigerians as main stakeholders should contribute towards the success of the polls. The ex-president offered: “We are in an interesting period in Nigeria. In less than three weeks we will be going to the poll…; well, I hope nothing will intervene against that.

Inless than three weeks, we will be electing a leader thatwillpilottheaffairsof Nigeria for the next four years from May. “And all of us in Nigeria, again, as I have said to you earlier this morning. I have beeninTogo, GhanaandCôte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week, from Sunday, and they are as concerned what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be. “Last night before I left Abidjan, President Ouattara (Alassane) was telling me the position in West Africa that, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are vying for and he said to me: well, we are putting it on hold until after Nigeria’s election. So even for them, Nigeria’s election is of importance. And I believe that for us who are directly involved, we cannot take it any less important than those people. “Your party (ADC) is one of the significant parties in existence in this country and your voice matter.

Therefore, I understand why you are here and we are here also as a family, we all in Nigeria we are a family, Nigeria family, and therefore when we gather together we can also talk and discuss as members of the same family – for what is of concern to Nigeria.” Earlier, the BoT Chairman, Maniandformerpresidential aspirant of the party, Monye, disclosed that they had visited Obasanjo to seek his guidance, particularly as the party has no compass to navigate its way through. The duo emphasised that Obasanjo’s fountain of wisdom would continue to be relevant owing to his status as an elder statesman.

 

