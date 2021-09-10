Arts & Entertainments

I hope to kiss Sola Sobowale soon – RMD

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe- Damijo, popularly known as RMD, says he hopes to kiss Sola Sobowale, his colleague, on movie set someday. The actor was reflecting on his stint with Sobowale in movies in the past 37 years during a recent Netflix interview session aimed at promoting the sequel to ‘King of Boys’.

RMD said although he and Sobowale had starred as married couples in movies for long, he is yet to kiss the actress. “We met about 37 years ago, in 1984, in Surulere, at Tade Ogidan’s place. We have played husband and wife several times and it hit me the other day that I have never kissed you in a movie,” he said. “Hopefully, we will get to kiss as Rev-erend Ifeanyi and the king; I want to be able to kiss the king.” The 60-year-old actor added that in the next 10 years, he hopes to continue his heroics in the movie landscape and finally have the chance to kiss the actress.

“In 10 years, I will be 70 and my prayers will be that we will still be doing this. There will still be some springs in our steps and I will finally get to kiss you,” he added. On his foray into acting, RMD said featuring in movies had been his dream since he was young, adding that such passion sustained his career. “I went on to act a lot in my primary school.

In secondary school, I was in the debate team and dramatic society. In my HSC, I was the president of the dramatic society,” he added. “So, two things had happened to me all through my secondary school days — I was very athletic and I was a dramatic person. That is it.” According to him, when it was time to fill his JAMB form, theatre was the most natural thing for him to do. “What I find amazing in the life of an actor is the fact that once you catch the bug, you do not want to go out of it.”

