I hope to represent the Super Eagles – Wisdom Ishaya

New York Shockers midfielder, Wisdom Ishaya, has set his mind on playing for the Super eagles in the nearest future after breaking into the first team of the US Fourth tier league team. The 16-year-old, admitted that he hopes to represent Nigeria at the underage level before hopefully making it into the main National team. Ishaya started his playing career in Nigeria before he was scouted and had the chance to go to the United States at a very tender age.

“It’s been a great experience, the fans, the coaching staffs and all others have been helpful in my settling in to the new environment,” he said. “The transition hasn’t been easy, but I am glad to have made some progress recently. I have few trials coming up including LA in the United States and others in Europe especially in the Scandinavian area, hopefully I will make the transition to the US or the Major Soccer League.” Wisdom is a young versatile attacking midfielder, he can play multiple positions across the midfield. He admits it will be an honour to represent Nigeria even now as he is young and hungry with room for improvement. He added that he look forward to playing in Europe soon as he already has some offers as he pray for things to work as planned.

