Sports

I hope to represent the Super Eagles – Wisdom Ishaya

Posted on Author Damilola Olukotun Comment(0)

New York Shockers midfielder, Wisdom Ishaya, has set his mind on playing for the Super eagles in the nearest future after breaking into the first team of the US Fourth tier league team. The 16-year-old, admitted that he hopes to represent Nigeria at the underage level before hopefully making it into the main National team. Ishaya started his playing career in Nigeria before he was scouted and had the chance to go to the United States at a very tender age.

“It’s been a great experience, the fans, the coaching staffs and all others have been helpful in my settling in to the new environment,” he said. “The transition hasn’t been easy, but I am glad to have made some progress recently. I have few trials coming up including LA in the United States and others in Europe especially in the Scandinavian area, hopefully I will make the transition to the US or the Major Soccer League.” Wisdom is a young versatile attacking midfielder, he can play multiple positions across the midfield. He admits it will be an honour to represent Nigeria even now as he is young and hungry with room for improvement. He added that he look forward to playing in Europe soon as he already has some offers as he pray for things to work as planned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Volleyball: Kada Kings top first phase of Division 1 League

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kada Kings finished top at the first phase of the just concluded 2021 National Division 1 Volleyball League in Kaduna State with 21 points. Kada Kings beat Kwara United 3-1 (28-26, 25-19, 22- 25, 25-10) in the men’s final match at Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) to remain unbeaten in seven matches during the first phase. […]
Sports

Zambia’s Babra Banda sets Olympic record of double hat-trick

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zambia’s women’s football captain,  captain Babra Banda  who scored three against Netherlands in their opening match of 10-3 loss to the Netherlands – has another hat-trick! On Saturday, Zambia turned it around against China, from 3–1 down to lead 4–3. Banda scored three of the goals in a match in which China’s Wang Shuang also scored all the four for […]
Sports

Leon Spinks: Ex-heavyweight champion who shocked Muhammad Ali dies aged 67

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died aged 67. The American achieved a famous upset win over Muhammad Ali in 1978, in just his eighth professional fight. He had suffered with health issues in his later years and was diagnosed with advanced stage prostate cancer in 2019, reports the BBC. “His final fight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica