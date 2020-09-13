I hope you find yourself

Adele stewed as she lay on the bed. She was back at home after the beach party. She had danced so much to weary herself so she would jump into bed and sleep off when she got home.

Alas, it didn’t work. Sleep was far from her eyes though her bones were tired. It was past 10pm. She got home around 7pm and had taken an unhealthy dose of red wine, after moping her kitchen -all to knock herself out. She was half stewed, she knew it, but the clarity of her mind that moment startled her.

She toyed with the idea of calling Jay to find out where he was, but quickly perished the thought. When would she wrap her mind around the fact that Jay didn’t care about her anymore, that he preferred his mistress?

When he’d knocked the silly lady up and brought her home for marriage? She shook her head, willing the thought and the reality to vanish. She sighed. She had to get her man back! She had never seen herself messing around with another man, despite the fact that Jay kept pushing her in that direction.

Would she start that now she was knocking on a bit? Bolan’s face loomed in her mind’s eyes and she smiled. Bolan! So caring and understanding. He looked so much like her brother, Kerr. Kerr, married to a Caribbean beauty, died seven years ago, leaving behind three grown children in their late twenties to early thirties. He lived in Canada with his family. Karen -his widow- and his children usually visit Nigeria annually till date.

Bolan reminded her of Kerr! She was beginning to love Bolan the way she loved her brother. She shook her head again and picked her phone, dialed a number and listened. The phone rang out. She dialed the number again and again. She was lucky the fourth time. It was answered.

“Dear, it’s past 10pm. You should be home,” she said. “Are you now a monitoring spirit monitoring my movement? “No dear, I’m just concerned that you’re not home yet and it’s getting very late,” she said.. “You’re concerned? Why do you like to spoil my evenings? I’m having a swell time here. Thanks for calling. If it’s too late, I sleep where I am. No law says I must come home every night.

Or, is there? I’m being taken care of very well where I am,” he spat. Yeah, Jay was being well taken care of. In his birthday suit, he was savoring the joy of a good ride which his lady gave him a while ago.

His mistress, who had gone into the restroom, was smiling as she dabbed some odorless oil behind her ears and smothered a creamy stuff on her cave of wonder. She smiled again. Jay was also smiling in the room. They had been daring and gone the whole hog without a sheath. It was sheer bliss. He stroked himself as he awaited his mistress, while on the phone with his wife. His mistress had been too creamy today. She had never been like this. Oh Lard! He was hooked! Hooked, hooked, hooked!

He breathed into the phone and wished Adele would end the call. Adele was taken aback. Although she didn’t know what to expect from her hubby, she certainly didn’t expect this bile. Each time her mind dwelled on things that weren’t noble, she would try to steer it towards good thoughts.

That was what she had tried to do now. Despite her half stewed state, his words stung! Here she was, trying to stitch a marriage that was obviously in tatters and her hubby appeared bent on snapping the weak cord that was holding it loosely together.

“Look Jay, you’re evil! You have been leading me on the part of suicide. You almost succeeded. Mind you, I said almost. You have failed. I will not commit suicide and I will not allow you to kill me. You obviously want me dead but I refuse to die. Whoever wants me dead will die and I will attend the person’s funeral, you heard me? Stay wherever you like. Sleep there, if that makes you happier,” she said. “No Addy. You can’t say that. How can I want you dead? That’s not true, you know that. Please, do not say that please,” Jay said.

His tone was a bit conciliatory but Adele was so worked up she didn’t notice. She fired on, “I was in this house when you left home this morning. You didn’t inform me that you were going out. It’s not as if I expect you to take permission from me when you’re going out. But I’m your wife for crying out loud. Even if you don’t regard me as one, we live in this house together.

If anything happens to you, I’d be the first person everybody will come to. Each time I’m going out, even to office, I tell you. But you will just get dressed and go out without informing me. When I woke up this morning, you had left home

. Despite the fact that I had mentioned CeeCee’s birthday to you before, I still called you on the phone to inform you I was going for her beach party, but you didn’t answer my call. I sent you a text message, giving same information and telling you the venue and time of the party. What did you do? You showed up on same beach at same time with your bitch of a woman. You knew all my friends would be there and you came to show off your new found love.

To make me a laughing stock, I guess. Huh! You’ve achieved your aim. I know you ain’t coming home tonight. You need not come up with your usual tale of taking ill. Stay with her. You’ve obviously made up your mind. You can come pack your things. Mtcheeeeeew!” She ended the call and fumed for a while.

She needed to talk to somebody. At a time like this, her children would be able to calm her down. As she made to dial her daughter’s phone number, she stopped. Talking to her could scare her from marriage. If she would talk to her children, she would tell them the truth, wart et al.

She was afraid it could affect them. She decided not to talk about it, at least, not for now. Maybe when it became absolutely important. She dialed her bestie, Blossom’s number and it rang out. She must have slept, it was close to midnight. She found herself dialing a number she wouldn’t have called at that time of the night.

“Hello, what a surprise! Hope you’re good,” intoned the husky voice. “You’re not yet asleep?” She asked, surprised at her question. “I should ask you that. What is my beautiful woman doing up this late in the night? Why this late call? Hope no problem?” Bolan asked.

“There’s no problem dear. I just want to let you know we can have lunch tomorrow and on Monday, being a public holiday,” Adele said. “Tomorrow and Monday? Double luck. Thank you so much dear. But you should have sent a text message, it’s too late for you to place a voice call to me. You’ll get into trouble with your man,” he said. She laughed silently.

She wished there was a man to get into trouble with. She could do with any trouble right now. The loneliness and heartache were killing. “It’s okay dear. I’ll call you in the morning. Do have a good night rest,” she said.. “I appreciate this call, my woman. I have a feeling that I’m getting lucky with you.

Do sleep well, bearing in mind that someone loves you,” he said. Bolan was excited. Adele calling him this late to accept his lunch date offer, not for one day, but for two days, showed he had thawed the ice. Then, she used the word, ‘dear’ twice!

This was the first time she’d said that to him. He smiled. He was really gonna have a good night rest. Meanwhile, Adele wished she could have a good night sleep! Would she be able to sleep at all this night? She doubted it. Her mind was vexing. Jay! After all she had borne just to keep her home! She tossed and turned on the bed.

After a while, she picked her phone again and surfed the Internet. She needed to engage her mind with something else or she would run mad. As she browsed, she came upon a quote that made her cry. Tears ran down her cheeks. She could see herself in the message. When she read to the end of the long quote, she sat up, startled. The quote attributed to Natalie Peralta was actually speaking to her…and to Jay. Yeah. She munched it and smiled.

After reading it the third time, she copied it, changed the last sentence to upper case and sent by WhatsApp to Jay. Immediately she sent it, she felt a surprising calm and yawned. Few moments later, she was fast asleep.

….. Adele’s outburst shocked Jay. For once, he felt sorry. He knew he’d been treating her badly. His phone beeped. He checked. It was a WhatsApp message from his wife. He clicked on it and read: “I hope you find someone who smiles at you every time you walk in the door. Who finds beauty in your scars. I hope you find someone who never leaves you guessing.

Someone who lets you know for certain how they always feel about you. I hope you find someone who never hesitates to love you. Who doesn’t just give you pieces of their time but it’s entirety. I hope you find someone who knows just how special you really are.

How your soul needs to be loved. I hope you find someone who is your biggest supporter. Who doesn’t just seek attention, but gives it in return.

But mostly, I HOPE YOU FIND ALL OF THESE THINGS IN YOURSELF, FIRST, SO THAT YOU CAN BE READY FOR THIS TYPE OF LOVE!” As he got to the last sentence, he felt really bad, like a demon. How could he have been so insensitive to his wife’s feelings. He must find a way to make up with her!

As he was thinking of the best way to start patching up with his wife, the restroom door opened and his mistress walked out in her birthday suit. Her eyes were shiny, her face wore a strange smile.

All thoughts of his wife vanished. She was smiling at him. Jay stared at her, pleasant watts of electricity sparked in his whole being and his man unfurled slowly like a snake slithering languidly in the sun.

She seemed to be sucking him in. He waited with bated breath as she literally glided into bed, rolled over and fastened her lips on his ‘man.’

Juliet Bumah He arched forward and she gently pushed him back. Having sent him insane with her tongue on delicate part of his V section, she slowly ran her tongue up, over his belly to his chest, up his neck to his chin.

He opened his mouth and closed his eyes. When their lips met, he felt something akin to electric shock and an animal sound escaped his mouth. With mouths locked in that electrifying poise, she gently raised herself a bit and slipped the turgid him into her abnormally slippery wet cave of wonder. Jay bleated as they made that contact and she smiled. Jay bleated, and bleated, and bleated….

