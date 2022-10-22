I’ ill suspend governance to face politics to ensure Atiku wins –Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will henceforth be his primary assignment, while governance will take the back stage in order to ensure that the party emerges victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

Obaseki made the promise in Benin yesterday at the official inauguration of the PDP Presidential Campaign team. “As from today, governance will take back seat while campaign will take front seat until Atiku emerges victorious,” Obaseki declared. Obaseki, who described Edo as the home of PDP, urged members to join hands with Atiku to rescue the country.

He said: “By the grace of God PDP will rescue this great country; Atiku is coming to salvage the country. On Edo PDP, Obaseki said: “PDP is one in Edo, no division. Edo is the home of PDP, every other party is an appendage. Edo PDP is not in contention.’’ Obaseki added: “The election is hand-to-hand combat. We have done it before, we will do it again.” Also speaking, National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Umar Bature, urged members of the PDP to channel their energies to the campaign with a view to winning the presidential election since there is no governorship election in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...