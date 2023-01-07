I inherited Buhari’s 12m votes of 2015–Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that he is now the successor of the avowed 12 million votes, which President Muhammadu Buhari laid claim to during the build-up to the 2015 general elections. The former Vice President said that with his anticipated victory over his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC,), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, with the 12 million votes next month, the whole world will know that he possesses the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the current economic and security challenges. He said that Buhari knew this since he was not allowed to produce his successor by the cabals in his party, hence he has not been following the party’s state-to-state campaign train.

The spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council and Commissioner for Information in Delta, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who stated these in Asaba yesterday, said that it is only Atiku that can make the difference among the three major contenders. He categorically said that Atiku remained unperturbed by the bandwagon of endorsement of Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the first republic minister of information and foremost Ijaw Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and others because he believes that the ultimate power of winning would be decided by Nigerians.

He said, “Atiku is now the heir apparent to Buhari’s 12 million votes. Have you ever seen Buhari campaigning with Tinubu from state-to-state? He has watched the choice of his party score so many home goals and have no energy to speak for one minute. “Those who know the mathematics of minus should minus Tinubu from the race. Nigeria is currently sick; Atiku is the only available consultant at this stage to rescue her.” He said that the utterances of the leader of the five aggrieved PDP governors, nicknamed G-5, the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has further boosted Atiku’s chances of winning with the 12 million votes.

Let me tell you what Wike’s venom has done for us. Governor Wike has made Northerners to feel that he wants to be president to deal ruthlessly with the North. And by so doing, he has boosted our chances in the region.”

