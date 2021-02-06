News

I inherited huge debts from my predecessors –Orhionmwon LG boss

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Chairman of Orihonmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Sylvester Okoro, has said he inherited a lot of debts and problems from the past administrators in the council. Speaking while receiving an award of excellence organised in his honour by CityExpress Media Group in Benin- City, Okoro said he was undeterred despite the huge debt profile, hence the reason why he had to work hard to redeem the council’s debt burden profile. He also added that the ward would enable him serve the people of Orhionmwon better, stressing that service delivery was paramount in his scheme of work.

He said: “I’m very happy and delighted to be considered for this noble award of excellence. As you all know, government is an elephant, government is also about continuity. “When I was elected to this position as the Executive Chairman of this council few three years ago, getting into office and seeing the backlog of debts and numerical problems I had to battle with, I also resigned but thank God today that for my doggedness and the full supports from my fellow executive members who have being with me since we took over the mantle of leadership in the council.” “For us, it has been a tough and rough journey.

I met a very hectic situation in the council, I inherited a lot of problems and debts from previous administrator especially the issue of non salary payment to staff of the council. “I’m not saying that we are truly free from it, but we are doing the little one we can to ensure that workers take something home at the end of the month.

“This award has further given strength to rededicate myself to more service to my people. You will agree with me that Orhionmwon Local Government Area is one of the oldest in the state, but one of the less developed.

“The reason is that 100 per cent of the population of Orhionmwon are farmers, in such a case it is always very difficult to raise IGR. Are you going to be going to meet old men and women in their farms to come and tax when you know that their source of income is only farming? “You cannot compare Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba Okha with Orhionmwon. But be it as it may, we will continue to do our best to bring the dividend of democracy to the people.”

