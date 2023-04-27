I intend to remarry again, says Maureen Esisi

Nigerian fashion designer, Maureen Esisi, has opened up about remarriage — years after her last marriage crashed. In a video shared on her Instagram page, Esisi said she already got married based on “prospect” but it didn’t work out. The businesswoman said she now intends to do the opposite; get married for “gold.” “I already married ‘Prospect’… now I’m ok remarrying for Gold cos I got myself a really expensive gold-plated Shovel,” she wrote.

She, however, did not give details of her current relationship status; if she already has a fiancé. Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu, the actor, tied the knot in 2015. The duo, however, parted ways in 2019. In August 2020, the entrepreneur described the day the pair split as the “worst day of my life”. A year later, Maureen recounted how she had suicidal thoughts following her separation from the Nollywood actor. “Let’s look back two years ago when I left my marriage. I left my marriage penniless broken and penniless. I can remember it like it was yesterday. I have no money in my account.

My business had suffered so much,” she narrated. “And I was broken. I had a friend who felt it in her heart to be there for me. I love her to bits. I moved out of my then home and moved into this place that you all love today. “It wasn’t easy, I swear. For the first time in my life, suicide felt like it was the only thing to do. How time flies! Two years later and I will tell you this for a fact. It was the best decision ever.” In June last year, Chukwujekwu got married to Winifred Akhuemokhan. They held their traditional wedding in Benin city, Edo State.