i-invest wins online securities platform of the year award

i-invest, a secure digital platform for investments in financial market instruments, recently won the Online Securities Platform of the Year Award at the 8th annual BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards organised with the theme:

Customer First, Communities Always in Lagos. Adjudged the foremost app in a contest with two other online securities platforms in the award category, i-invest stands out for innovation in providing a safe and secure way for customers to invest in various financial market instruments.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Parthian Partners, Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, said the company is delighted to receive the good news that the i-invest brand successfully bagged the award for the “Online Securities Platform of the Year” at the BAFI Awards.

He said: “The i-invest app is in a league of its own, driving transformational change and offering a new generation of investors an enhanced accessibility, convenience and an array of investment products via a digital/mobile platform.” Olusoga said the array of products on the App cater to customers of diverse age and background. For example, with as little as N150 new investors can purchase shares in any of the companies trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. He said i-invest is on a path of continuous growth and innovation. He disclosed that the platform plans to introduce many new products in 2021.

The CEO said the promotion of financial literacy programmes through virtual media of communication has been on-going in a bid to assist customers and the public to make informed investment decisions in the financial market.

i-invest made its debut in the Nigerian financial market as the first indigenous app that enables purchase of Treasury Bills and Eurobonds from mobile device and won the Best Investment Mobile App of the Year at the NFI Awards 2019.

The i-invest platform, which was launched in 2018 by Parthian Partners in partnership with Sterling Bank, is regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulatory body of the Nigerian capital market

