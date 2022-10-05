Sports

I joined Falcons to learn, gain experience – Onyenezide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Newly-invited Super Falcons midfielder Esther Onyenezide has said she came into the team to learn and garnered more experience.

 

The skilful player made the headlines during the just concluded U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and her performance e a r n e d her a call-up to the Super F a l – cons f o r t h e friendl y against the United States.

She is presently in Japan with the team ahead of the friendly match slated for Kobe on Thursday. ”

 

I got invited for the United States friendly but I didn’t get to play in the first and second leg. “I feel so great I am here, I was not expecting the invitation but maybe because of my performance at the U20 World Cup handed me the invitation.

“When I joined the team they were so lovely and they treated me as their own and one of them. ” I came here to learn and gain more experience but if my time comes to play I will put effort.

 

“I thought they will put me in the game against the US but it was never meant to be, I’m hoping to play against Japan,” she said in a short video.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Super Eagles step up preparation for Ecuador, Sierra Leone, Mauritius

Posted on Author Reporter

    Following their arrival in New Jersey from Dallas on Sunday, three–time African champions Nigeria have stepped up preparations for their friendly match with Ecuador on Thursday evening, as well as next month’s AFCON 2023 qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Mauritius. A rampant Mexican side were lucky to win a game of two […]
Sports Top Stories

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City  

Posted on Author Reporter

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack. The Gabonese forward, who started […]
Sports

FG tasks Olympic Federations on Tokyo Games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has called on the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of the Olympic Federations to ensure they record more victories for the Nigeria during the Tokyo Olympic Games.   The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, made the call today in his office in Abuja when he received in audience the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica