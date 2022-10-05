I joined Falcons to learn, gain experience – Onyenezide

Newly-invited Super Falcons midfielder Esther Onyenezide has said she came into the team to learn and garnered more experience.

The skilful player made the headlines during the just concluded U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and her performance e a r n e d her a call-up to the Super F a l – cons f o r t h e friendl y against the United States.

She is presently in Japan with the team ahead of the friendly match slated for Kobe on Thursday. ”

I got invited for the United States friendly but I didn’t get to play in the first and second leg. “I feel so great I am here, I was not expecting the invitation but maybe because of my performance at the U20 World Cup handed me the invitation.

“When I joined the team they were so lovely and they treated me as their own and one of them. ” I came here to learn and gain more experience but if my time comes to play I will put effort.

“I thought they will put me in the game against the US but it was never meant to be, I’m hoping to play against Japan,” she said in a short video.

