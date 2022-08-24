Sports

I joined Super Eagles B training to keep fit, says Onazi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has said he decided to join the Super Eagles B team currently training in Abuja for the 7th African Nations Championship qualifier against Black Galaxies of Ghana, so as to keep fit as he prepare to join a new club soon.

 

The former Lazio player was spotted in Abuja, the camp of the team while also featuring in the team’s first friendly match against Mahanaim FC which the Eagles came from two goals down to win 3-2.

 

Onazi described the test game as a good one for the Super Eagles while also tipping the team to secure the needed victory against Ghana. He added that he is comfortable with the quality of players and their fitness, as well as the quality of the coaching crew. “I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana,” he said.

 

“I have seen the players are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud. I know Coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the Head Coach. “I am actually here to collect my passport to travel and then I heard the team was training here. I like the opportunity to train at this high level and so I grabbed it.

 

It is the best way to stay fit.” The Eagles B have continued their build-up for the matches against the Galaxies of Ghana billed for Sunday, August 28 in Cape Coast and Saturday, September 3 in Abuja. The winner on aggregate will qualify for Algeria 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Leaders Bayern held by Werder Bremen

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich stayed top of the Bundesliga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen. Maxi Eggestein gave Werder the lead shortly before half-time with a smart first-time finish into the corner from inside the area. France winger Kingsley Coman levelled after the break with a far-post header from […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool go second with big win over Saints, Gerrard upstages Vieira

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Arsenal gun down stubborn Newcastle Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Southampton to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea. Southampton arrived at Anfield clearly determined to attack the hosts but their bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed […]
Sports

I’m buying Man United, Elon Musk claims in tweet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Elon Musk could be seeking to purchase a top soccer club after his much-anticipated deal with Twitter has fizzled out. The world’s richest man proclaimed he is buying Manchester United in a tweet Tuesday, though it’s unclear if the eccentric billionaire was serious or only offering more bizarre bluster. “Also, I’m buying Manchester United […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica