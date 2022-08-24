I joined Super Eagles B training to keep fit, says Onazi

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has said he decided to join the Super Eagles B team currently training in Abuja for the 7th African Nations Championship qualifier against Black Galaxies of Ghana, so as to keep fit as he prepare to join a new club soon.

The former Lazio player was spotted in Abuja, the camp of the team while also featuring in the team’s first friendly match against Mahanaim FC which the Eagles came from two goals down to win 3-2.

Onazi described the test game as a good one for the Super Eagles while also tipping the team to secure the needed victory against Ghana. He added that he is comfortable with the quality of players and their fitness, as well as the quality of the coaching crew. “I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana,” he said.

“I have seen the players are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud. I know Coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the Head Coach. “I am actually here to collect my passport to travel and then I heard the team was training here. I like the opportunity to train at this high level and so I grabbed it.

It is the best way to stay fit.” The Eagles B have continued their build-up for the matches against the Galaxies of Ghana billed for Sunday, August 28 in Cape Coast and Saturday, September 3 in Abuja. The winner on aggregate will qualify for Algeria 2023.

