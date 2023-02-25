I joined U.S. Navy because I wanted to travel, experience different cultures –Commander Knotny

…hails Exercise Obangame’s impact on safety at Gulf of Guinea

Commander Beth Kontny is the Judge Advocate of the United States Navy. Kontny who participated in the one week Exercise Obangame Express 2023 hosted by the Nigerian Navy, told FLORA ONWUDIWE that her joining the United States Navy was to experience other people’s cultures. She also spoke on other issues. Excerpts:

What attracted you to the U.S. Navy?

I have always wanted to travel and meet different people and their cultures, see new things, and experience the world. My dad was in the United States Air Force. He inspired me to serve my country and sparked a love of travel.

What is your specialty in the United States Navy?

I am an attorney, also called a Judge Advocate. We advise and process legal issues in the Navy. In the U.S. Navy women have equal rights with men. As an attorney, I am not usually on a ship; we are mostly stationed on military bases.

When a sailor needs help or in cases where they break the rules, we are there to assist.

We also give legal advice to Commanders. Could we share your experiences being your first time of participating in the Exercise Obangame Express?

It’s been a wonderful experience. I was in Nigeria in December at the Final Planning Conference of Obangame Express 2023. We reviewed scenarios and responses for the exercise.

We made sure that the operators are following the right procedures to assure a “legal finish.”

We want to ensure they know what maritime zone they are operating in and that they are following their domestic laws. It’s very important to have partner nation attorneys involved. We must hold criminals accountable to deter others.

From the legal perspective, as a lawyer, what is the punishment for an arrested pirate or other criminal activities at sea; is there any difference in terms of executing your judgement compared to Nigeria?

Each country has its own domestic laws and punishments. The term “piracy” is very specific and is not “armed robbery.” Piracy occurs only on the high seas. Nigeria is one of the only countries in West Africa to have a domestic law that criminalises piracy.

The United States government has been fully involved in the Exercise Obangame Express since its inception in 2010.

Is their annual presence making an impact at the Gulf of Guinea?

The Exercise does make an impact on safety at the Gulf of Guinea. The more we can practice and participate as partners, the better the outcomes.

We come together and meet as partners and we form better working relationships. I have been working closely with a Nigerian Navy attorney.

I have a good relationship with him. We have also been giving legal briefs together. If I have a question about a Nigerian law, I know I can call him and ask him. I have a better understanding of the maritime issues in the Gulf of Guinea thanks to him.

When you say, ‘So now I know him, if we have a question on Nigerian law…’ what do you mean, are you saying that Africans practice law differently?

Again, every country has its own specific laws and procedures as well as its own unique issues. Even in Ghana the laws and organisations are very different than in Nigeria.

Could you give us the economic importance of the Gulf of Guinea that it has become a centre of attraction for navies across the globe?

There are a lot of cargoes that come in and out of the Gulf of Guinea, especially through the big port cities like Accra-Ghana, and Lagos-Nigeria.

The global economy is tied directly to maritime trade, so it is very important to ensure that the Gulf of Guinea, as well as all waterways connected to Africa, is secure and stable.

Again, Obangame is a great opportunity to have international partners collaborate with African nations, so that we can continue getting better every time we come together to do it.

The partners come together in the week before the exercise to do training. The Nigerian attorney and I gave a couple of legal briefs that received a lot of audience engagement.

We learnt that this annual exercise has reduced piracy in the Gulf of Guinea…

African nations continue to do a great job in reducing piracy and other maritime crimes. Obangame Express provides another opportunity to bring multiple nations together to exchange information and demonstrate their capabilities during realistic scenarios.

How long have you been in the U.S. Navy?

20 years.

How do you manage your home front whenever you are away from home?

I am usually away from home for two or three weeks at a time, although I don’t usually go to sea. My husband takes care of my children.

We have friends that help too. My husband is very supportive and he is a Physician, Commander Anil Shah, in the United States Navy.

We rarely see women in this profession in Africa, well in Nigeria, attaining that high rank of Rear Admiral; what’s the situation in U.S. Navy? We have many female Admirals in the U.S. Navy.

In 2020, 20 percent of the U.S. Navy was made up of women Admirals.

For instance, Admiral Michelle Howard was the first female four-star Admiral in Navy? Oh yes, it’s a great opportunity and very fulfilling!

What were your challenges as a mother before attaining to the rank of Commander?

I am a reserve officer so I only work in the Navy part-time.

That gives me a bit of flexibility and allows me to spend time mostly at home. What rank was your father in the U.S. Air force? He was a Colonel in the United States Air force.

Since you’ve been married for 13 years, was there any time that both of you had to sail together? No, we have been lucky.

We can arrange our schedules so that one of us can be home while the other is away on Navy duty.

Like this: Like Loading...