I.K Dairo’s son: Why late Queen Elizabeth II gave my dad MBE

One of the pioneers of the Juju music genre in the country, Isaiah Kehinde Dairo (MBE) was a household name in the nation’s creative industry. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his sons, Mr. Olumide Dairo, took us into the life and times of the late Osun State born singer. Excerpts:

Your late father was a pioneer musician especially among singers of the Juju music genre. Who was late Chief Isaiah Kehinde Dairo as a father and husband?

My father was a man of many parts who tried so hard to excel in all the endeavours that he took part in while alive. He was a liberal yet very focused individual who knew what he wanted in life. He was a good man to many who knew and came in close contact with him as an individual. He was referred to by many as Baba Aladura (Prayer Warrior). He was very humble in his disposition as a person. Sincerely, I usually strive to be like him as his son because he was a role model whom I looked up to.

As his son, what kind of father was he to you and your other siblings at home while growing up?

My father was a great father to us all. He tried to correct us whenever we went astray. He usually gave us advice on issues relating to life and collective existence. His philosophy of life was such that he felt life shouldn’t be seen as a battle ground for humans. He believed in live and let live and he was always urging us to see life as such. He taught us the need to be nice and kind to all the people that come our way.

Does that suggest that he didn’t give you corporal punishment whenever you offended him while growing up?

Ha! Baba never spared anyone of us that ran afoul of things he took exception to. My father didn’t like people telling lies. Whatever the situation was, he wanted us to always say the truth. Most times when you offend him and say the truth, he won’t beat you. He also hated a situation where you were in possession of things that didn’t belong to you. It was a way of discouraging us from stealing. Whenever he saw anything he or your mother didn’t give, he would ask and if you could not say how you came about it, then you are in serious trouble because he felt you must have stolen it and he wouldn’t want a situation where any of his children would be identified with stealing.

Do you remember any occasion when your father had to beat you for any of these offences?

There was this occasion that I want to recollect. I was so young then. I think I was about six or seven years old. I disobeyed him. He told me not to do something that I later did. He caned me seriously for that.

How many wives did your father have?

Two!

What was his relationship with his wives?

He loved the two of them so much. You couldn’t tell which one of them was his favourite. There was no way he wouldn’t have loved one more than the other but he never showed it. He treated them equally and fairly. He made sure that we all saw the two of them as our mothers whether any of them was our biological mother or not. For instance I saw and still I still see the other wife as my mother till date. This I think helped to cement the bond that we still have in the family till date.

What are the things he did whenever he woke up in the morning?

Don’t forget that I told you that he was called by many as Baba Aladura. That means he never joked with his Christianity. He was very fervent in his devotion to God, so the first thing he did every morning was to wake everyone in the house up early for morning devotion. Everyone must attend that devotion, if you fail, you get into trouble. After that, he now assigned tasks regarding domestic chores to all of us. After that had been done, we would now set out for school.

When did he usually take his breakfast and what kind of food did he enjoy eating?

I can’t really say his preference when it came to food because I was rather young then to recollect but I think he loved his food fresh. He loved his freshly prepared food. As an Ijesa man he loved pounded yam so much with vegetable soup. He took it with bush meat.

Did he do rehearsals at home?

I think he was uniquely gifted with singing. He didn’t usually have strict rehearsal sessions at home but what I know is that he was someone who could compose lyrics from happenings around him. He was also good at watching people too to see how he could make songs out of what he saw in the lifestyles of other people he saw around. He even waxed a hit record singing about a gentleman who usually came around to his shows admonishing him to get serious about life by getting a wife to marry. The gentleman used to spend so much money during many of baba’s shows but when my father discovered that he was unmarried, he had to sing, urging him and others in similar situations to consider the need to settle down a priority rather than being popular socialites. To everyone’s surprise, the album became an instant hit. I also remember that many of the prominent players in music and other creative areas used to come to our house to see him.

So, you saw prominent musicians and actors of those days?

Yes, many of them such as Baba Sala (Moses Adejumo), I show Pepper (Ishola Ogunsola) and many of them used to come to our house. They were mostly his contemporaries who started out together.

What kind of relationship existed between them?

They were mostly friends and colleagues who looked out for one another. They would all sit down to gist about trends in the industry. They all came to our house in Ibadan. He often did something very funny then: whenever they wanted to discuss anything serious, he would give us money to buy soft drinks so we could leave them to say whatever they wanted to say. He wouldn’t want to just tell us off, he would buy us soft drinks to leave them so they could discuss whatever they wanted to discuss.

What kind of relationship existed between Baba and younger Juju musicians such as King Sunny Ade and Chief Ebenezer Obey and the likes?

I remember vividly that King Sunny Ade and Chief Ebenezer Obey and even Sir Shina Peters and others such as Alhaja Salawa Abeni used to come to our house to see him from time to time. They all saw him as their father whom they all looked up to. All these great musicians played very prominent and commendable roles during his burial. They all acted as if they lost their biological father.

Apart from being a popular musician, your father was a businessman too…

(Cuts in) He started out as a carpenter in his youthful days. This was what I was told by my seniors at home. He did carpentry before venturing into music.

How did he eventually venture into music?

All that happens to man in this life has been predestined. I think he discovered his talents and flair for music before eventually making up his mind to become a musician. The circumstances that led to his switch of profession is not so known to me but what I know for sure was that he was initially a carpenter.

Did he ever tell you the circumstances that prompted the late Queen Elizabeth II to award him an honour?

I was told by my older siblings that Her Majesty was impressed with my father’s artistic prowess with the accordion musical instrument when she visited the country in 1956. My father was one of the few musicians that the government engaged to entertain her in Ibadan. It was said that she was amazed that an African could display such mastery of the instrument. She felt it was rare for an African to do so because it wasn’t an indigenous instrument. She subsequently invited him to England and it was while there that she awarded my father the Membership of the Companion Order of the British Empire (MBE). I stand to be corrected, my father was the first Nigerian musician to be accorded such honour.

How did he feel to be accorded such honour?

He felt so honoured and privileged but he told us that the development brought so many opportunities and fame to him. That brought him into global reckoning with promoters lining up to facilitate overseas musical tours for him.

Why was he popularly called Baba Aladura?

Apart from possessing uncommon talent in music, my father was a prophet in the real sense of the word. I noticed that whatever he said came to pass. If he gave you advice, it was good for you to take it because whatever he said would come to pass. He was a seer. He was fervent in his worship of God. The church he built in Lawanson area of Lagos is still there till date with people still serving God there. He was a prominent member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement.

When did he die and where were you then?

He died in 1996. I was in school when he died. What I remember was that some people were dispatched to fetch me from school. I was schooling in Ibadan and he was in our house in Lagos.

Did you have any premonition that he probably would die that day?

No, but I was told that he took ill during one of his numerous overseas tours. I was told he had to abort the tour when his health deteriorated.

Are you satisfied with efforts at immortalising him?

Yes, there were moves to do a series of television and radio programmes in his honour but I believe a lot could still be done.

