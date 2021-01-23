Arts & Entertainments

I kidnapped my ex-boyfriend for dumping me – Female suspect

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A 23-year-old lady, Maryam Mohammed, has been arrested by men of the Kano state police command for kidnapping her ex-boyfriend, who refused to marry her after years of courtship. Maryam, who is popularly known as Hajiya was arrested by the police at Jaba quarters, Ungogo local government area of Kano state while negotiating a ransom with the family of one of their captives.

She said she was introduced into the crime by her uncle, one Hamza Dogo of Butsa village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, after she had parted ways with her ex-lover. Hajiya said: “I was introduced into kidnapping by my uncle called Hamza from Butsa village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State and the first person we kidnapped was my ex-boyfriend who refused to marry me despite my efforts to get him convinced during our years of courtship.

“After he had dumped me, my uncle asked me to bring him so that we could hold him until he pays money before we could release him. “When we kidnapped him, his family paid N5 million to secure his freedom and out of that amount I was given N800,000 with which I rented that house at Jaba quarters.”

Parading the suspects before journalists, the spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said investigation conducted by the police revealed that Maryam’s former husband, one Sani Ismail, of Bidda Local Government Area of Niger State, was a notorious Cattle rustler, who was killed in Butsa Village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, while carting away rustled cows.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians react as man orders wife to quit Facebook or leavehishouse

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A young man identified as Philemon Audu has called out his wife on Facebook, asking her to either quit Facebook or leave his house. “I want my Wife to Leave Facebook or leave my house”, he wrote.   However, Audu didn’t go further to give reasons behind his decision to force his wife out of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pastor SN Edgar grant calls for application

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Duke of Somolu Productions is proud to announce call for entries for the Pastor SN Edgar N100,000 Annual Grant for Young Aspiring Theatre Producer. The winner will be announced on Saturday December 26, 2020, as part of activities for command performance of the play Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again, a beautifully written anthology of […]
Arts & Entertainments

After cheating scandal, 9ice, wife spotted together

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande aka 9ice has been spotted with his wife Sunkunmi for the first time since his recent cheating scandal. The music star’s wife took to her Instagram page on December 31, 2020, where she shared a photo of the family at a private outing. “Progress not perfection,” she captioned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica