I kidnapped my ex-boyfriend for dumping me – Female suspect

A 23-year-old lady, Maryam Mohammed, has been arrested by men of the Kano state police command for kidnapping her ex-boyfriend, who refused to marry her after years of courtship. Maryam, who is popularly known as Hajiya was arrested by the police at Jaba quarters, Ungogo local government area of Kano state while negotiating a ransom with the family of one of their captives.

She said she was introduced into the crime by her uncle, one Hamza Dogo of Butsa village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, after she had parted ways with her ex-lover. Hajiya said: “I was introduced into kidnapping by my uncle called Hamza from Butsa village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State and the first person we kidnapped was my ex-boyfriend who refused to marry me despite my efforts to get him convinced during our years of courtship.

“After he had dumped me, my uncle asked me to bring him so that we could hold him until he pays money before we could release him. “When we kidnapped him, his family paid N5 million to secure his freedom and out of that amount I was given N800,000 with which I rented that house at Jaba quarters.”

Parading the suspects before journalists, the spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said investigation conducted by the police revealed that Maryam’s former husband, one Sani Ismail, of Bidda Local Government Area of Niger State, was a notorious Cattle rustler, who was killed in Butsa Village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, while carting away rustled cows.

