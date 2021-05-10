I kidnapped, raped girls to pay women back –Suspect

A 35-year-old serial rapist, Ovie Michael, has told his interrogators in Delta State why he indulged in kidnapping girls, robbing and raping them.

Michael, an indigene of Oghara kingdom, Oghara town in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, said he raped girls as a payback for duping him. Oghara hosts the Delta State Polytechnic.

The suspect said several girls, in the past, had collected money from him with a promise of going to bed with him but disappeared after collecting his money.

According to him, more than 10 girls have played pranks on him. He said he resorted to raping girls after one collected over N50,000 from him to pay house rent in school but thereafter dumped him. Michael was arrested by detectives in Oghara town.

He said: “Girls always spend my money without having sex with me. That is why I started kidnapping them to rape them. “I use my motorcycle to carry female passengers. I only do it at night. I would take them to a lonely road with any threat.

The last girl I raped was the one who reported me to the police in Oghara. I have been asking God for forgiveness since I was caught.” The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Muhammed Ari, said the suspect was apprehended following a series of intelligence gathering by the men of the Oghara Divisional Police Headquarters.

Ari said Michael’s modus operandi was to disguise as a commercial motorcyclist to unsuspecting girls in the polytechnic community. He said: “The suspect is a serial rapist.

He would pick young girls at night as passengers but divert them to the bush, rob them of their belongings and forcibly have unlawful carnal knowledge of them while threatening them with a dagger.”

The police chief listed one iPhone valued at N400,000, nine female handbags, two pairs of eyeglasses, five phone chargers, two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and 13 Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards among the items recovered from the suspect

