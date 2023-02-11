News

I killed couple, son for refusing to increase my salary – Driver

Lekan Adekanbi, the driver of the couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, who were gruesomely murdered alongside their son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, on Friday revealed that he masterminded the killings because the couple denied his request for a salary raise.

The couple and their son were killed in their residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on January 1. Adekanbi, who is the prime suspect in the murders narrated how he car-ried out the murder with the help of two others. He spoke to journalists when he and four others were paraded before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. The suspect disclosed that he had planned to rob the couple after they refused to increase his salary and grant him a loan request, but then decided to kill them.

Adekanbi, who had been the couple’s driver since 2010, explained that he invited two others, Ahmed Odetola a.k.a ‘Akamo’, and Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a ‘Koffi’ to join him to rob the couple. He said: “I took the step because the couple refused to increase my salary, and when I approached them for a loan to buy a motorcycle, they didn’t oblige.” Explaining how the deadly act was carried out, Adekanbi noted that he and his two accomplices waited for the couple to come back from crossover service since he had access to the house and they pounced on them immediately after they entered the house. He added that they had access to the house despite an alsatian dog mounted at the gate because the dog is familiar with him being the person who always feeds it.

 

