I killed my children for saying fire instead of God, says father

A 25-year-old man, Mr Elisha Tari of Himike village in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State arrested last week by the State Police Command for allegedly clubbing two of his children to death, has given reasons for his action.

 

Elisha Tari who spoke with  New Telegraph while being paraded alongside 31 other suspects on Monday, confessed to brutally murdering his children who are three and five years old with stones.

 

Asked if he ever involved himself in any hard drugs, Tari, who claimed to be a traditional musician, said, “I smoke Indian hemp, drink alcohol and inhale snuff, I do not in any way take tramol or any other hard drugs.”

 

He explained that his wife who is the mother of the deceased children left her matrimonial home over 2 months ago, and that all effort to make her return became fruitless. According to him,

“I have been going to meet my inlaws on several occasions with the aim of persuading her to return home,” but that his in-laws denied him access to his wife, instead they kept on deceiving him with flimsy excuses.

 

He said the deceased met him on that fateful day while cooking food for them, and he asked them thus, “when is your mother returning back home?” without any response.

 

Tari said that he also asked them to say “God” but instead of saying God after him, they said “fire”, and kept saying “fire”, “fire” instead of “God”. “I became irritated and provoked with their action, as a  Nisresult I picked up stones and hit them on their heads,” Tari narrated.

 

He further revealed that he has a psychological problem, and that he was once tied with chains because of mental disorder, saying, “I once ran into the bush naked due to the problem.”

 

It would be recalled that operatives of the state Police Command apprehended the 25-year-old Elisha Tari on August 18, after he allegedly murdered the two children.

 

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested while trying to escape to neighbouring Cameroon Republic and was brought to the police headquarters in Yola where he is undergoing interrogation.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
