Metro & Crime

I killed my mum because she’s a witch –Woman

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

…‘pastor said she was behind my insanity’

 

A mother of four, Blessing Jimoh, has told the police why she killed her mother at Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

 

The 30-year-old woman claimed that a pastor had revealed to her that her mother, Ijeoma Odo, was the one behind her predicament. Jimoh, who was paraded before journalists at the state Police Headquarters in Akure, she had been battling with insanity for a while.

 

The suspect, who hails from Enugu State, claimed  that she took the action after appealing to her mother to heal her after the pastor told her that her mother was a witch.

 

While describing how she carried out the act, Jimoh disclosed that she used a machete to cut her neck while working on a farm at Ile-Oluji.

 

Meanwhile, the suspect claimed that she was unstable mentally when she carried out the crime.

 

She said: “I wasn’t myself when I killed my mother. My state of mind had been unstable for some time. I am not happy with what I did.

 

“My pastor told me that my mother is a witch; that she is the one behind my insanity. “So after appealing to her and there was no change, I decided to kill her.

 

I cut her neck with a cutlass.” The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, disclosed that the suspect would soon be arraigned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Osun: Mob burns two suspected female kidnappers

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Two women suspected to be kidnappers were yesterday burnt alive by an angry mob at Iwo in Osun State. This came two days after a ritualists’ den was uncovered in the town and two suspects were arrested by security operatives. It was learnt that the two women were apprehended around Orieru while allegedly trying to […]
Metro & Crime

Oil can’t sustain FG’s 2021 Budget – RMAFC Member

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A member of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Shuaibu Yamam Abdullahi, has stated that the 2021 Federal Government budget would face immense fiscal challenges, given the current global economic challenges and the country’s sole dependence on oil as its major source of revenue. Abdullahi, who was […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 lockdown forced me to abduct activist’s wife –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected kidnapper, Isaac Micheal 37, has revealed how COVID-19 lockdown caused to take crime, leading to he and his gang members abducting Mrs. Gift Gani Topba, wife of the leader and spokesperson of a pressure group, Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP), Chief Gani Topba, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He was arrested alongside his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica