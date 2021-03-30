I killed my mum because she’s a witch –Woman

…‘pastor said she was behind my insanity’

A mother of four, Blessing Jimoh, has told the police why she killed her mother at Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 30-year-old woman claimed that a pastor had revealed to her that her mother, Ijeoma Odo, was the one behind her predicament. Jimoh, who was paraded before journalists at the state Police Headquarters in Akure, she had been battling with insanity for a while.

The suspect, who hails from Enugu State, claimed that she took the action after appealing to her mother to heal her after the pastor told her that her mother was a witch.

While describing how she carried out the act, Jimoh disclosed that she used a machete to cut her neck while working on a farm at Ile-Oluji.

Meanwhile, the suspect claimed that she was unstable mentally when she carried out the crime.

She said: “I wasn’t myself when I killed my mother. My state of mind had been unstable for some time. I am not happy with what I did.

“My pastor told me that my mother is a witch; that she is the one behind my insanity. “So after appealing to her and there was no change, I decided to kill her.

I cut her neck with a cutlass.” The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, disclosed that the suspect would soon be arraigned.

