I killed my victims by hacking their heads with shovel –Suspect

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, yesterday paraded a19-year-old, Mr. Sunday Sodipe, who was apprehended for serially killing innocent persons at the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state with a shovel. Sunday, whose bloodstained shovel was displayed before him at the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, Ibadan, confessed that he was sent by an herbalist, Adedokun Yinusa Ajani, to carry out the killings. He told Saturday Telegraph yesterday that the herbalist used to pronounce some incantations on him, touch his tongue three times and ask him to pronounce some incantations at the scene before and after attacking his victims.

The suspect said nobody would be able to see him till he would have hacked his victims and even stay there for five minutes before pronouncing an incantation and then leave the scene to go and report to the herbalist. He, however, said he was seen and arrested by two night guards on June 29 when he attacked a lady: Oyeyemi Dolapo (23) and her mother: Adeola Azeez (45) at Cele Alhaja area of Moniya because he stole the lady’s phone and forgot to chant the incantation before moving out of the house.

