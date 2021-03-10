Metro & Crime

I killed my wife because she beat me mercilessly –Husband

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

A 56-year-old man, Christopher Chiabata, yesterday told the police in Bayelsa State that he killed his wife in self-defence during a fight over money. He said his wife used to beat him “mercilessly” because she was stronger than him.

 

According to a police report, Chiabata struck his wife at their Onuebum in Ogbia Local Government home with a pestle during a fight. Realising he had committed murder, Chiabata reportedly drank a pesticide, Sniper, but neighbours resuscitated him and handed him over to the police. During his parade by the police,

 

Chiabata said he had been married to his wife for 30 years and the marriage was blessed with five children. The suspect, however, said they had been fighting frequently because she had the habit of denying him access to money they jointly generated from their farming business.

 

He said: “Whenever my wife takes our produce to the market, she does not give me an account of the sales. For two years she refused to give me an account of the money we have realised from the farm.

 

So one day, I called her to give me an account and when  she refused, we started fighting until neighbours separated us. “In anger, the next day I asked her to leave the farm business for me to handle alone.

 

One day when I returned from the farm,  Orshe had packed my things out of the house. That day we fought again and neighbours separated and settled us. “Fed up the whole development, I asked her to pack out of the house the following day but she refused. Then we started fighting.

 

She was stronger than me so each time we fought she would beat me mercilessly. So this time as she was beating me, out of anger, I struck her with a pestle. “It was at that point she collapsed.

 

Neighbours rushed her to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she died. When I heard she had died, I took Sniper in an attempt to kill myself but neighbours were quick to come to my rescue and took me to the hospital.”

 

The police also paraded members of a five-man gang who posed as Environmental Sanitation Authority officials to kidnap and rob unsuspecting road users in the Yenagoa metropolis.

 

The suspects – Headman Eniye, Ebi Tonbofa, Mokubo Sorgwe, Preye Daniel and Lucky Okuwenjo – were arrested after they abducted an official of the state Ministry of Budget and    Economic Planning and took her to their hideout at Gbarain community where they demanded ransom to free her. The state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, said that the suspects had confessed to the crime.

 

Okoli said locally-made revolver pistols with three live ammunition were recovered from the suspects. Following a tip-off, the police also arrested two men, Shehu Yola and Sunday Emmanuel, at Okaka while transporting a truckload of 444 mattresses belonging to flood victims in the state to Kano State.

 

The Police Commissioner, Okoli, said further investigation led to the arrest of other suspects – Doloebiowei Line, Richard Dino, Yahaya Adamu and Obiri Rowland – who sold the mattresses to Yola and Emmanuel.

Also, the police arrested a 29-year-old man, Lazarus Josiah, for allegedly strangling his 59-year-old mother, Chain Bishop. The incident occurred at Odioma community in Brass Local Government Area.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

