‘I killed my wife because she refused to give me money’

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Christopher Chiabata, 56, on Tuesday confessed to Police in Bayelsa State that he killed his  wife in self defence during a fight over money.

According to Police report, Chiabata struck his wife at their Onuebum  in Ogbia local government  home with a pestle during the fight, and after realizing that he had committed murder he took Sniper to commit suicide before neighbors resuscitated him and handed him over to the Police.

 

Speaking to newsmen while being paraded by Police, Chiabata further explained that he has been married to his wife for 30 years and had five children but they had been fighting frequently because she had the habit of denying him access to monies they jointly generated from their farming business.
He said: “Whenever my wife takes our produce to the market, she does not give me account of the sales. For two years she refused to give me account of the money we have realized from the farm. So one day, I called her to give me the account and when she refused we started fighting until neighbours separated us.
“In anger, the next day I asked her to leave the farm business for me to handle alone.

One day when I returned from the farm, she had packed my things out of the house. That day we fought again and neighbors separated and settled us.
“Fed up the whole development, I asked her to pack out of the house the following day but she refused.

 

Then we started fighting at that point. She is stronger than me so each time we fight she would beat me mercilessly. So this time as she was beating me, out of anger, I struck her with a pestle.

“It at that point she collapsed. Neighbours helped rush her to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she died. When I heard she had died, I took Sniper in an attempt to kill myself but neighbours were quick to come to my rescue and took to the hospital.”

Also paraded by the Police was a five-man gang that posed as Environmental Sanitation Authority officials to kidnap and rob unsuspecting road users around Yenagoa metropolis.
The suspects Headman Eniye, Ebi Tonbofa, Mokubo Sorgwe, Preye Daniel and Lucky Okuwenjo were arrested after kidnapping a staff of the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to their hideout in Gbarain Community where they demanded ransom for her release.
The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli said that the suspects have confessed to the crime and that locally made revolver pistols with three live ammunition were recovered from them.
Also, one Lazarus Josiah, 29, has been arrested for strangling his 59-year-old mother, Chain Bishop to death for reasons yet-to-be ascertained in Odioma Community in Brass Local Government Area.

