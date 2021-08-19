Metro & Crime

I kissed her, used my manhood to rub her private part –Suspected rapist

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

A suspected rapist, Oke Adebomi has said his kissed and used his manhood to rub the private part of a four years old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Adebomi and others were paraded by the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hakeem Bodunrin for offences ranging from rape, child defilement and stealing of motorcycle.

Parading the suspects, Abodunrin lamented the repeated cases of defilement of minor, rape, sexual gender based violence amongst others despite the continuous sensitisation and campaign against such inhuman practices in the environment. Abodunrin said the arrests of the sus-pects were made possible based on credible intelligence. His words, “the Antihuman Trafficking Ilegal Migration and Gender Based Unit of the Command swung into action having gotten a wind of a suspect who raped a four years old girl who just returned from School.

“Our officers acted professionally by whisking away the suspect, who was almost being killed by some angry mob.” Abodunrin however said medical examination revealed there was no penetration, but there were signs that he used his manhood on the private part of the innocent girl. Adebomi however confessed that he sexually abused the four year old girl by kissing and using his manhood to caress her private part In another development, a 13 year old girl was gang raped by Oluwadare Olawale and Suraju who both hail from Ilepa, Ikare Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant said the most disheartening part of the case is that the victim was lured, abducted to a private apartment and the two suspects took turns in raping her. Although Suraju is currently at large, Abodunrin said the Intelligence personnel are on his trail. He said Oluwadare Olawale however confessed to the crime blaming the occurrence on the devil.

