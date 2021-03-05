I knew Time Na Money would be a hit –Mike Okri

Mike Okri is a veteran singer and songwriter, who was the first to be signed to CBS Records (Nigeria) (now Sony Music). In 1988, Mike Okri announced his entry into the Nigerian music scene with his chart-busting debut LP, Concert Fever which has the evergreen hit tracks Omoge and Time Na Money. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Rumba Dance and Hear Your Mama Hear Your Papa exponent talks about his career, challenges and other issues

Time Na Money’ is one of your greatest hits as a musician. Tell us, why was it important to release that album which has the track Time Na Money?

It was just timely. I can’t really say it was planned. Sometimes when certain things are done, it is because God has pictured that time to be right time for the song. I happen to be one of the young artistes at that time and one who also was first of CBS toast to the nation, because at that time CBS which became Sony Music was only recording or releasing foreign artistes. So, at that time the government wanted Sony Music to begin to release local artistes, and I became their number one local artiste. I think it’s a tremendous achievement; I was to be fortunate enough to be number one. Secondly, it was just my time to shine. Time Na Money is timeless. But I wasn’t the original songwriter of Time Na Money. It was written by Ray Mike Nwachukwu. But at the time, it was just a jingle in FM Port Harcourt. But I took the song, turned it around and made it evergreen.

Did you expect the kind of interest and popularity it generated?

Like every other good song that just makes its mark, once you hit the hook, was Time Na Money. Even merely saying it ‘Time Na Money’, you go to work you must know for certain that every little time you waste affects you. At one time people used to believe in African time. These days, people have come to realize that they are the ones losing so much by coming to work late or doing things late. So, as timeless as it is, it will continue to remain timeless. I have always believed that it is going to be a hit.

Tell us how you started…

I am a graduate of TV College, Jos. I studied Broadcast Journalism. Music took prominence and I started out as a backup singer for many of the great artistes that came before me. I am talking about great artistes like the late Sonny Okosun (of blessed memory), the ‘Jigida Queen’, Uche Ibeto, Sunny Ade, and Onyeka Onwenu. I was on Europe tour with Sunny Ade before I joined Onyeka Onwenu. It was Onyeka Onwenu I was with for many years before I got signed on by CBS Records to release my debut album.

Tell us your experience working with Onyeka Onwenu.

Working with Onyeka Onwenu, I could say, was the best because I worked with her for almost four years before I went solo, and I learnt a lot from her. She is the type that takes care of her musicians and pays them well…

Let’s talk about Omoge, any personal experience behind the track?

‘Omoge’ was like an everyday song. Like a writer who goes on looking for materials for his book, I think that was what happened as far as Omoge was concerned. I saw a lot of things that interested me when I got on the street and saw what young women do to their male folks. So, it was obvious that when you are writing a song you want to write a song based on your experience, club experience and other places. I see Omoge as a razor blade that ‘if you want her to do anything she will make sure that you have money in your pocket. If you don’t have money in your pocket she won’t be there.’

You have been out of the scene for a long time now. What have you been doing?

I am still a musician. A musician is like the proverbial king that doesn’t go on transfer. So, basically I am still very much in it. I just may not have released a new package for about 30 years, because my last album ‘Cracks’ was in 1992 which has the track ‘Hear Your Mama Hear Your Papa…, which is wisdom. Next year will make it 30 years since I released my last album.

Any plans for an album soon?

Yes. I should say my fans out there should be expecting a load full of songs.

Should we expect it this year?

Yes. We are already working on it. We are working on even collaborations with the younger artistes, younger generation of artistes. Mike Okri Entertainment is an outfit not only for Mike Okri as an artiste; we are also going to be grooming other young artistes in our label.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today?

One of the reasons why we are relevant is basically because of content. Content is one of the things that have helped us to come on board. So, we are looking at the possibility that the music industry does not just go, like a graph, and then fall back down. We need sustenance. So, we are looking at opportunity to be relevant by making sure that young artistes these days begin to look at other areas of the industry – music content.

What’s your advice for the young ones that want to become musicians?

My candid advice is that for anything you do, first and foremost, be educated to know and understand the craft that you are getting into. It’s a thankless job; it’s something that if get involved in it you might not be fortunate immediately. You have to continue to have the courage, the mindset, the determination, and your work will speak for you once you are able to get there. But if you are not gifted don’t waste your time; don’t be among those who are just in the bandwagon just because you want to probably drive a good car or flirt with the young girls around because that might just be life wasted.

A lot of musicians have had various experiences about piracy. What has been your experience so far?

My experience was very terrible. That’s probably why we, in those days, never made money from record sales. We made money from just hitting the road. Sometimes we take the risk of being molested by armed robbers. When we go on the road, sometimes we do campus shows…

Tell us about one of such experiences…

Auchi Polytechnic was one of them…

What happened?

This was about 28 years ago, when I was performing on campuses in Polytechnic. I remembered vividly an incident when we finished playing and our money was carted away by even some of the so-called students that collaborated with us to do the event. That’s just one example.

Being a star or celebrity is one thing, managing stardom is another thing. How have you been able to stay out of scandals?

It is the grace of God, first and foremost. The other thing is humble beginning, and I also want to say that stardom is just a title. You don’t write it on your forehead. Be humble, fear God and just be focused on what you do. But when you pride yourself that you are superstar, although once in a while it could really get crazy when people who are not worth the salt tell you things, yes, you can be angry now but don’t let your anger go overnight. If somebody offends you, tell that person at that point in time that, ‘you have offended me’, and let bygone be bygone. Unfortunately for some of our young stars, because they didn’t go through tutelage or tutoring on how to begin a career and how to be able to sustain the career, they are wallowing in abject failure.

Have been embarrassed?

Yes, several times. Being embarrassed comes with the job. For instance, I had a double show in Kano. I was leaving another show and for me to be able to fulfill the other one, I asked the equipment company that works for me to please take my equipment to Port Harcourt for me, but the man shared my equipment into two and brought the ones that failed. So, because there was no time for me to do sound check I just jumped on stage to perform, and everything was going off and terrible. That was a very big embarrassment for me.

Are you married?

Yes, I am married.

How many children?

I have five boys and girl.

Like this: Like Loading...