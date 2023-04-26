I Knew Wizkid Is Going To Take Over The Music Industry – Peter Okoye

Award-winning singer, Peter Okoye, has revealed how he predicted years ago that his colleague, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid, would take over the music industry.



During the latest episode of the 77 Podcast, Peter said that he remembered Whizkid’s days of little beginning and the role he played during the Grammy-award-winning superstar

The artist mentioned that he had never looked down on him at the peak of his career as he have always had high hopes for Wizkid.

He said “We (P-Square)were never the type of artists that looked down on anybody. If you remember, there was a video that went viral where it was a P-Square concert and Wizkid was opening for us.

“So, they (reporters) kept on interviewing only P-Square and we were like, okay, guys, hold on. What about him? They said… I said no, this guy is going to take over tomorrow.”