I know Nigeria so well, have what it takes to solve its challenges –Orji Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he knows Nigeria so well and has what it takes to solve all the challenges confronting the country. Kalu, who spoke on Friday against the backdrop of his presidential ambition on Channel Television’s Politics Today anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, and which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, reiterated his resolve to tackle the economic, and security problems confronting the country if elected president in the 2023 General Elections. The former governor stressed that he would give Nigerians the confidence that they are Nigerians and the motivation to move forward, saying that the nation is like a football team, which he said he could handle the way he handled Enyimba Football Club. “What every aspect of this country needs is motivation.

The cameraman and woman working in your station need motivation, even you too need motivation. It’s just like the Nigerian team you watched in AFCON, they were good individually, but they were not a team. They didn’t recognise that they were not a team. I know the ups and downs of Nigeria and I can make Nigeria to be a big state and a big player in the world affair. When you look at my face and you see the face of Nigeria you will understand what I mean. I will create a situation, where leaders of the world will rally round Nigeria because I know the world. That is the major thing I would bring to the table.

“The most important thing that made the president to borrow is banditry and terrorism, so I will tackle that. I will also look at electricity and I will give Nigerians confidence so that they can be respected everywhere, and they would be Nigerians in America, Canada, Kenya and everywhere. “I will recommend Nigerians to the world, where they would say they are Nigerians. Nigerians would move from Sahara Desert to the Atlantic Ocean and nobody can molest them. I did it in Abia, when I was governor. “There were criminal cases when I got there and I handled it within two years. I finished Bakassi Boys in Abia and I even went to Anambra and other places to clear them. The police that I was governor with knew what I did and it was a miracle. And it could be repeated here in Nigeria. I understand Nigeria because I know the country.

I told our elders that I understand Nigeria than most of our leaders. I understand this country because I have the Kanuri brain, the Fulani brain and I know everybody,” he said. He added that the Nigeria needs his power of intellect, while promising that he would save her from terrorism and build the economy. While promising that the country would be a place, where everybody would be happy, he stressed that he would fight terrorism and banditry, adding that when he is sworn-in as president on May 29, 2023, Nigerians would have their country back between 14 and 24 months.

