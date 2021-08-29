Body & Soul

I left entertainment because of temptation –Deji Falope

Many may not remember Deji Falope because it has been long he took a back seat from the entertainment circle. But if you were an ardent fan of Malta Guinness Street Dance Africa back in 2009/2010, you will remember its handsome host that always has the vibe of a dancer. Sunday Telegraph recently had a brief chat with him and he revealed why he left the entertainment scene for other endeavors.

 

“There are so many reasons I left the entertainment scene. The most important is that I didn’t see a future in the kind of lifestyle follows being an entertainer. I mean I got tired of kind of lifestyle that followed being in the entertainment circle, being a popular figure or being famous just because people see you on TV.

 

“I get up from sleep in a hotel room assigned to me and my crew after a late night show, you pick up women bras, pants when you try to get around. I just didn’t like that lifestyle,” he said. Falope who also worked with Sound City and the host for MTN radio show nationwide, stated that he saw those who were much older than him that were still living that lifestyle and he didn’t want to follow that path.

 

“In the entertainment circle, there are so many vices, its either you get addicted to drugs, sex or alcohol. It will take the grace of God and strong strict principles to avoid this lifestyle.

 

I love my family and I know that If I will be the kind of husband and father that will not hurt them, I need to start making the change now, and change doesn’t happen overnight or being around people who don’t share the kind of value you dream.”

 

He further stated that the late music star Sound Sultan was one of the few people that was able to stay on a righteous path and still be in entertainment.

 

“I needed to grow up and be mature and godliness is the only sure maturity. The advantages that people see from getting fun outside comes with many issues that affect you mentally and character wise as well.

I thought about old age, about the happiness of my woman and my kids and decided I am not cut out for that kind of life. As Jesus said, lead us not into temptation, I decided to leave the field of temptation,” he stated

