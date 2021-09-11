I left NTA because my career prospect wasn’t enhanced – Olujimi Olusola

The Chief Executive Officer, African Refugee Foundation (AREF), Mr. Olujimi Olusola (III), has revealed to Flora Onwudiwe, that late Ambassador Segun Olusola established the foundation because Africa was producing a lot of Internally Displaced Persons and refugees. Excerpts…

What were the circumstances that led to establishing the African Refugee Foundation (AREF)?

When Ambassador Olusegun Olusola was in Ethiopia, he was the chairman Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Commission of 15. The OAU Commission of 15 went round Africa at that time to determine the refugee crises and challenges in Africa. And he saw that Africa was producing a lot of IDPs and refugees. A lot of Africans were fleeing from one country to the other; that was when he thought that nobody is looking after us (Africans). Those that were looking after the international organization were none Africans at that time. There was no African organization based in Africa looking at the challenges of African refugees, so he felt that after his retirement, he was going to focus on the refugees and IDPs and that was what he did.

The first major outing of the foundation was the refugees issue in Rwanda?

Yes, Rwanda

You came home for the World Refugee Day (WRD) held on June 20 for the inauguration of newly constituted members of AREF’s Board of Trustees. When you go back to your base in the UK, how do you oversee the performances of the Trustees?

Well, the first important thing to note is that when AREF was founded it was not meant to be a family organisation or a family affair. Sadly, it has turned out to be that but when the late Ambassador founded AREF it was to give back to humanity. And every time we wanted to push AREF out of our names, everybody refused to take it up, both at the control and ownership. We tried as much as possible to take it beyond the control of anybody, which was consistent with the Ambassador’s aim. Along the line I found myself coming home from the UK and becoming the Programme Officer. Thereafter, I assumed the title of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in honorary capacity because there weren’t funds to carry out activities; nobody was interested to take up the post of programme coordinator as well. But now, we are setting standards for other organisations to follow. So that is how we found ourselves over the years and now instituting a new Board of Trustees. And the exact question you have asked is what will we be throwing to them, because the whole idea is that the best be is control from the Chief Executive Officer to the board of trustees who were newly inaugurated. They are very experienced retired board members, who will be giving us advice as patrons. So, these new members of the Board of Trustees have a lot of international experience in management, financing in business, international relations, so they will be able to formulate these policies. Maybe, that was what was missing all along on how to divest AREF and make it a much more country acceptable organization and get other people to run it and they can run well beyond the life of the founder and all those that helped found it. That is a new focus now.

The stories on how IDPs and refugees left their natural environments to foreign land were not the same. Each group is different, how does the foundation intend to handle them?

When Baba was appointed as the National Chairman of the National Commission for Refugees as it was then known then, he resigned as the honorary president. The Federal Government asked him to be the chairman of national commission on the refugees…

That was after his tenure as Ambassador to Ethiopia?

Yes. During his tenure, when he was still alive, he was the chairman for three or four years. He was Chairman national commission for refugees and internally displaced persons. He said that was the proper things to do. From that time on, the distinction between refugees and people that were internally displaced was a very thin line. The IDPs were becoming more predominant in this country than even the refugees. So the IDPs are just another name for internal refugees apart from the fact that they don’t cross borders in the country. Everything that happens to refugees happens to IDPs. The difference between a refugee and a person who is displaced internally, is that the refugees have been displaced in his own land and have to cross a line to another country which is not his own. So the difference is just thin line. Therefore, whatever happens to the refugees now in Nigeria also happens to IDPs. As you know in several parts of the country the condition of IDPs has become so alarming rate due to natural disasters, insecurity, bad governance, everything you can put together that created the problem of IDPs and refugees. We don’t have a choice; whatever programmes we are designing, especially, under our facilitating development initiative that cuts across the refugees and IDPs, they deserve skills training, empowerment, protection, legal services, they need to be settled and re-integrated into the society. The difference is simply in the semantics of refugees and IDPs, that is the difference but they practically mean the same thing.

Could you tell us the number of the refugees the foundation was able to take care of in Rwanda?

What we did was just simply a drop in the ocean. Because we have over six million indigenes of the country that were displaced and they were hundreds of thousands that were killed. So you can imagine the internal challenges. The first thing we did was to supply relief materials; we had to network with the military to airlift aid to the countries, it was very successful. Could you imagine having to feed one million people on a daily basis? No single organisation in this world has that capacity. So everybody had to come together to see how that it could be done. That was a massive challenge but we thank God that was several decades ago and the country is growing at enormous rate; that is the way it should be. And we thank God that the interventions of all the Rwandan organisations and all the people that were involved in playing a lead role in ensuring that there is peace and stability in that region of Africa.

Why was African Garment for African Refugees (AGAR) created in AREF?

AGAR was created because during these crises we found out that men were wearing women’s clothes. Foreigners had donated clothes, their dresses, stockings, shoes, but people were just wearing clothes that were not washed, not clean; so we thought that in a situation like that why don’t we look for an alternative for the refugees that were displaced. They were not even displaced by their own doing, so they are entitled to live as decently as you and I. They deserve new clothes, at little or no cost. We got textiles companies to donate African fabrics, and we set up the African Garment for African Refugees (AGAR), where we got organisations to donate fabrics and we got honourable consultants, volunteers and designers to sew.

You left Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as a broadcaster, did you leave because of the foundation or the job satisfaction was no longer there?

No. I had an accumulated leave, and my Controller News, then, was Ms. Gold Oruh. She gave me the permission to go on extended leave of three years, which I did in 1989. So at that time, NTA itself was undergoing restructuring, in terms of news coverage and its content because the world was going digital and we were still at the stage of semi-analogue. I thought that by the time I came back, a lot of things would have changed; I found out that things were not what they were. I thought that my career prospects wouldn’t be enhanced if I continued to remain with NTA. Then I was young, and I believed that I had a need for change. I decided to resign and I moved to the UK. Then I did few courses in broadcasting and other related media activities; that was the main reason I left NTA.

You and Chief Opral Benson tasked the Trustees to deliver in the next three years; which area are you looking at?

First and foremost, AREF is going to ensure that we have a dynamic management team which consists of an experienced projects officer and other assistants. Without someone who is experienced in this field of NGO management, it will be difficult. Again, an experience NGO manager comes with a cost, and AREF as a body can’t afford that cost. So, one of the first tasks of the board of trustees is to ensure that they can source the funds and get a good project executive who will then start carrying out the programmes. The board and programme advisory committee layout for AREF is to be effective. And without the funds, you need to pay somebody who will actually deliver, so that is the first task from our board. And once we are able to do that, we can secure funding in the first instance for two years for the project executive and few members of staff.

